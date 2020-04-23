Oakland groups rally to aid needy during downturn
OAKLAND — The city’s educators have joined with community groups to ask teachers and other members of the community who have the financial means to contribute all or a portion of their federal government stimulus checks to help local families, particularly undocumented families, that are struggling to survive as a result of the public health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One effort is backed by the Oakland Education Association as the teachers’ union works closely with other organizations in the community.
“We are going to be working with a fund that Centro Legal and other community groups have started to support our vulnerable youth, particularly new-comer undocumented students, homeless youth and foster youth,” said OEA President Keith Brown.
Centro Legal de la Raza has created the Oakland Undocumented Relief Fund to “provide critical support to immigrant Oakland workers who have lost their jobs and income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aggressive public health measures necessary to combat the spread of this disease.”
In addition to the teachers union, this fund is backed by the labor union Unite Here! Local 2850, the Unity Council and Restaurant Opportunities Center.
The OUR Fund so far has 2,000 applicants, of whom 9% are Oakland residents, and about 75% have kids. According to organizers, the fund has already raised more than $50,000 and has begun issuing $500 grants.
— The Oakland Post
Georgia attorney wins suspension of anti-mask law
GEORGIA — Gerald Griggs, an attorney and vice president of the NAACP’s Atlanta branch, had began calling for an immediate suspension of Georgia’s anti-mask law during the COVID19 pandemic to help protect the safety of Black men. Just five days later, the governor signed an executive order.
The 1951 law states: “A person is guilty of a misdemeanor when he wears a mask, hood, or device by which any portion of the face is so hidden, concealed, or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer and is upon any public way or public property or upon the private property of another without the written permission of the owner or occupier of the property to do so.” The punishment is a fine of $1,000 and 12 months in jail.
Out of fear of young Black men being labeled as suspicious, detained, and possibly incarcerated, Griggs began reaching out to the media as well as elected officials to address the issue. After state Sen. Nikema Williams wrote a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on the topic, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order suspending Atlanta police from making an arrest under the law.
“In the middle of a pandemic, we have to make sure we hold elected officials accountable to the will of the people. Laws should be more sensitive to the needs of public health. I want to thank Governor Kemp, Senator Williams, and Mayor Bottoms for hearing the pleas of the people and protecting their rights,” said Griggs.
— The Afro — Washington D.C.
Longtime Milwaukee TV reporter and anchor dies at 67MILWAUKEE — Longtime Milwaukee television TV reporter and anchor Mike Anderson, who covered racial inequality, political upheaval and inner-city violence during his 36-year tenure at WISN, died on April 21 at age 67, the station said.
Anderson was not feeling well Monday and went to the hospital that night, WISN President and General Manager Jan Wade said. He died suddenly Tuesday morning, with his family with him. The TV station did not provide a cause of death.
In a statement, Wade said Anderson, who retired from ABC affiliate WISN in 2017, was “a wonderful person, whose smile could light up a room,” and was “an award-winning journalist who loved to tell stories (as all good reporters do), and he was beloved by all who met him.”
Anderson joined WISN in 1981 from Seattle, where he worked as a news anchor and reporter at KIRO-TV, and covered many news events, including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which struck his hometown of New Orleans.
Anderson, who is survived by his wife and three children, was a member of the Wisconsin Black Media Association and was involved with the Milwaukee Black Excellence Awards for more than a decade.
— The Associated Press
Florida highest court deals blow to county school boards
FLORIDA — Nearly three years after lawmakers passed a controversial measure that sought to bolster charter schools, the Florida Supreme Court turned down a constitutional challenge by county school boards.
The Supreme Court, as is common, did not explain its recent unanimous decision to decline to take up the case. But the decision effectively let stand an August ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal and was a victory for the Florida Department of Education and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
School boards argued that the mammoth law, HB 7069, was an unconstitutional infringement on their rights to operate public schools. Passage of the law in May 2017 was a priority of then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran, a Republican who is now the state education commissioner.
Corcoran and other school-choice supporters used the measure to allow additional money for charter schools and to authorize “schools of hope,” a new type of charter school aimed at areas where children have been served by low-performing traditional public schools.
In a brief asking the Supreme Court to take up the case, attorneys for nine school boards argued that parts of the law “unconstitutionally transfer control over operational decisions from local school boards to unelected Florida state employees” at the Department of Education. Also, they argued the law creates a “parallel system of public schools.”
The nine school boards were those from Alachua, Bay, Broward, Hamilton, Lee, Orange, Polk, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.
The Tallahassee-based appeals court rejected several of their arguments, saying the school boards lacked legal standing to challenge parts of the law. It cited court precedents and a legal doctrine that effectively limits the ability of public officials to challenge the constitutionality of state laws.
— Capital Outlook
Birmingham schools chief moving to same post in Atlanta
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The head of the city’s school system is leaving to become the superintendent of public schools in Atlanta.
“I am extremely grateful to the board for the opportunity to have served the scholars of Birmingham City Schools for the last 3 years,” Lisa Herring said in a statement. “We have accomplished so much together and there is great drive and momentum here in BCS. I am proud of the hard-working staff at all levels of this organization. You will forever be my family. I am eternally grateful for the chance to have led such a great school district.”
Her official departure date will be announced once she is approved by Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, which wants a new superintendent on the job by July 1. However, Georgia law requires the board to wait at least 14 days before it can vote to hire her.
Herring is familiar with Georgia, being a native of Macon, Ga., a graduate of Spelman and having worked in the DeKalb County school system. Her career credentials include chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Ky., and several administrative positions at Charleston County School District in South Carolina.
During her tenure tenure in Birmingham, the school district saw steady improvements, receiving a C grade on the most recent Alabama Department of Education report card, up from an F grade.
— The Birmingham Times
Louisiana bill seeks to raise compensation for exonerees
LOUISIANA — Although the legislative session has been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, a new measure to increase the amount of compensation for wrongfully convicted and incarcerated people is being planned.
State Reps. Ted James and Tanner Magee are sponsoring the bill in working with the Innocence Project, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that has freed or exonerated 36 people in Louisiana. Their legislation would increase the compensation from $25,000 a year for a maximum of 10 years to $40,000 a year for every year spent in prison.
Louisiana, which has the highest number of incarcerated people in the nation, has the largest number of wrongful incarceratiions than any other state. African Americans are disproportionately represented in the state’s jails and prisons, making up 32% of the civilian population but 66% of the inmates.
— Louisiana Weekly
The state falls behind many others in compensating wrongfully convicted people — the fourth lowest in the nation — with nearby Southern states pay double or triple its amount.Thirty-five states have compensation statutes, with the national average being about $70,000 a year.
Louisiana also offers a one-time $80,000 payment to exonerees to cover loss of life opportunity.
Louisiana’s exonerees spent an average of 20 years in prison, and only 33 of 56 have qualified for compensation after being released. If an exoneree qualifies for compensation, it can take up to
“After someone is exonerated and their conviction is vacated, they have to file a petition in court for wrongful conviction compensation, and they have to meet a very high standard of clear and convincing evidence that factually proves their innocence,” said Kia Hayes, staff attorney at the Innocence Project.
— Louisiana Weekly
St. Louis candidate picked to lead Vermont college
VERMONT — The Champlain College Board of Trustees has announced Benjamin Ola. Akande is expected to assume his role on July 1 as the ninth president of school in Burlington, Vermont.
His selection was the result of an extensive national search conducted by a committee students, faculty, staff, trustees and a local community members. Koya Leadership Partners, an executive search firm, assisted the group.
Akande currently serves as the assistant vice chancellor for international affairs-Africa and the associate director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis. He is an accomplished economist and scholar educator, who earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Oklahoma. He served as dean of the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University in St. Louis from 2000–2015. He was the 21st president of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, from 2015–2017.
— St. Louis American
Don’t Shoot Portland founder enters race for mayor
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Teressa Raiford’s young nephew was killed by gun violence in 2010, she moved from Texas back to Portland, her hometown, and became a community activist to demand accountability for senseless gun deaths.
Raiford’s activism led to an invitation to meet former first lad Michelle Obama at the White House in 2013. The following year Railford created the nonprofit Don’t Shot Portland. By 2019, her organization was one of the top human and civil rights nonprofits in the city, according to votes in a Willamette Week reader’s poll.
Now Raiford is taking her activism a step further and is running for mayor of Portland, joining a crowded field of 19 candidates, including incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Raiford said she became disappointed with Wheeler, the former state treasurer and Multnomah County chairman, soon after he took the reins of city government, accusing him of isolating himself in office and creating an environment of distrust and dishonesty.
“We’re criminalizing poverty; we’re criminalizing brown people; we’re criminalizing mentally ill and disabled people and not doing anything about it,” she said.
— Portland Observer
Texas Southern regents put in place interim president
HOUSTON – The Texas Southern University Board of Regents unanimously named Kenneth Huewitt as the interim president during its April 16 meetig held via telephone conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am honored to serve in this role, and I appreciate the confidence that the Board has shown in me and the TSU administrative team,” said Huewitt. “We have a lot of important work to do, especially with the current coronavirus situation. Our students, as well as the entire TSU community, deserve nothing but the best from this university, and that is what we will deliver.”
Huewitt, who joined Texas Southern in 2017 as the chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration, was named acting president in January. During his time as CFO, the university’s investment rating by Moody’s improved from “negative” to “positive” over a three-year period.
The regents plan to begin the search for the school’s 13th president in six to eight months after the accreditation reaffirmation process later in 2020.
— African American News — Dallas
Black newspaper rewarded funds for covering race
NEW YORK — The New York Amsterdam News is one of 16 news organizations to receive the Racial Equity in Journalism Fund from the Borealis Philanthropy. The Fund is sending a total of $2.3 million in grants to communities of color across the country.
The REJ Fund, launched in September 2019, aims to bolster the capacity and sustainability of news organizations led by people of color and partners in equity in order to increase civic engagement for communities of color. The Fund’s inaugural grantee cohort all serve audiences who have been historically underserved by mainstream media including Black, Native, and Latinx people, immigrants, refugees, rural communities, and poor and low-income people.
REJ Program Officer Tracie Powell said that the goal of the grants is to give legacy publications and digital startups sustainability.
“We wanted to help these organizations with a strategic plan to survive,” Powell said. “We look at this as the first step to developing a strategy to becoming sustainable.”
— New York Amsterdam News
A study commissioned by the fund in August 2019 to develop an understanding of the current landscape of news media outlets serving communities of color found that 63% of outlets cited limited revenue sources as the greatest challenge to long-term sustainability.
— New York Amsterdam News
Black clinical professor receives dental educator honor
MARYLAND — Dr. Valli Meeks, a clinical professor in the Department of Oncology and Diagnostic Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, is a recipient of a 2020 William J. Gies Award Achievement – Dental Educator.
The honor, part of the annual William J. Gies Awards for Vision, Innovation and Achievement, recognizes the efforts of individuals, institutions and organizations that advance oral health and dental education.
“I’m still wrapping my head around that this is a national award from a nationally prominent dental organization recognizing me for what I think of as just doing my job. But it also galvanizes me to try to improve and do it even better,” Meeks said.
Meeks has served for just over three decades as director of UMSOD’s PLUS Clinic, the state’s first dental clinic for Marylanders with HIV/AIDS who have no insurance. Established in 1989, the clinic remains Baltimore’s primary facility to provide comprehensive oral health services to uninsured and underinsured people living with HIV/AIDS.
Her accomplishments includes a partnership with the Rwandan Minister of Health and Harvard School of Dental Medicine, in which she was instrumental in launching a bachelor of dental surgery program at the University of Rwanda College of Medicine and Health Sciences. It is the only dental school in the African nation to offer a bachelor degree in the field, graduating its first class in 2018.
— The Baltimore Times
Florida A&M ends search in hiring law school dean
TALLAHASSEE– Florida A&M University has named Deidré Keller, an associate dean of the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University, as the new dean of the College of Law in Orlando.
Keller’s appointment completes the university’s search for the law school, which has been without a permanent dean since 2018. She begins work in July.
She currently serves as the associate dean for academic affairs and is a tenured professor at the university in Ada, Ohio, about 63 miles from Toledo. Her academic experience during her eight-year tenure at the school includes teaching a variety of law courses, including subjects such as property, intellectual property and the legal history of Montgomery, Alabama.
Keller joined the staff in 2010 as an assistant professor of law. She was promoted to full professor with tenure in 2016. In 2018, she was appointed associate dean for academic affairs.
Keller, who worked as an attorney with the two law firms, is a native of Georgetown, Guyana, but grew up in New York. She earned her law degree from Emory University and a bachelor degree from Yale University.
— South Florida Times
Florida power utility to fast-track savings to customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – Florida Power & Light Co. has announced it will significantly lower bills for the second time this year and fast-track savings to customers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Subject to Florida Public Service Commission approval, FPL plans to issue a one-time decrease of nearly 25% for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs. The program will begin May 1.
Residential customers whose bills were $99.90 for 1,000-kWh in December saw that drop of $96.04 this year. Under the one-time deal, it will drop to $74 for May.
“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy.
“Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures,” he said. “I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”
In Florida, FPL and other electric providers traditionally refund any fuel savings to customers over many months.
— South Florida Times
N.C. high court upholds fine tied to environment grants
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s attorney general can keep distributing millions of dollars paid by the world’s largest pork producer as environmental grants after a state Supreme Court decision that leaves the two-decade-old agreement intact.
The recent 6-1 decision by the justices, which focused on the constitutional definition of the payments, means the arrangement reached in 2000 between Smithfield Foods, several subsidiaries and then-Attorney General Mike Easley can continue.
The Virginia-based company is providing up to $2 million annually over 25 years to protect and restore the state’s environment. Subsequent attorneys general — now-Gov. Roy Cooper and current Attorney General Josh Stein — have selected the recipients based on a panel’s recommendations.
A conservative activist filed a 2016 court challenge, saying the North Carolina Constitution requires that money stemming from civil penalties, forfeitures and fines belongs to the public schools. The lawsuit was later taken over by the New Hanover County school board.
A state Court of Appeals panel resurrected the lawsuit in 2018 after a trial court judge threw it out. A majority on the appeals panel had determined there were material issues on whether the agreement was motivated by Smithfield’s efforts to delay or eliminate potential environmental enforcement claims by the attorney general.
Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV said plentiful evidence presented in the case, particularly several affidavits, showed the payments aren’t penalties.
— The Associated Press
