California governor appoints Blacks to recovery task force
CALIFORNIA — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s daily COVID-19 press conference in Sacramento was used last week to announced his appointment of 80 prominent Californians to a Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.
Newsom said he is charging the diverse group of social, political and economic leaders to analyze every sector of the state economy and put together a road map to economic recovery. Newsom says he expects the task force to come up with “short-term, medium-term and long-term ideas” to put California on track to once again attain the level of economic prosperity the state had reached before the pandemic: 21 consecutive months of job growth; a $20 billion budget surplus in 2019; and 20 billion more stacked away in the state reserves.
Tom Steyer, the billionaire businessman, civic leader and former Democratic presidential candidate, will co-chair the task force along with govenor’s chief of staff, Ann O’Leary.
African-American task force members include Angela Glover Blackwell, an author and policy specialist; Gregory A. Adams, CEO of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.; Willie Adams, president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union; E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association; Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of the TaskRabbit; Robert Ross, CEO of The California Endowment.
— The Observer News
Tennessee prisons conduct third round of virus tests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has launched a third round of mass testing inside the state’s prisons after 150 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The Department of Correction announced Monday that testing of 3,100 inmates was conducted at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only.
According to the agency, 424 inmates were tested at the Bledsoe County facility last Saturday, where 150 of those tested positive for coronavirus and then isolated from the rest of the prison population. Since April 4, more than 160 inmates have tested positive at the prison — the highest compared to other facilities. As a result, all inmates at that facility are being tested for the virus.
“Cloth masks have been provided to all staff and inmates as well as county jails, sheriff’s departments, THP and health care workers,” said Correction Commissioner Tony Parker in a statement.
— The Associated Press
Tony Florida island testing everyone for coronavirus
MIAMI — The Miami Herald reported recently that the richest ZIP code — 33109 — in the United States plans to test all of its residents and service workers.
According to the newspaper, the private island, which sits between Miami and Miami Beach and is accessible only by boat, has contracted with UHealth to make the tests available to the more than 800 families living on the island, along with its service, maintenance and security personnel.
Bloomberg News in 2018 reported that Fisher Island, with an average annual income of $2.5 million, has the highest of any ZIP code in America.
— Spokesman-Recorder
Black doctor leading team to find COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a native of North Carolina, is leading the nation’s effort to create a vaccine for COVID-19.
Corbett, one of the top viral immunologist in the United States, is heading a team of researchers from the National Institute of Health that have begun the first clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine — the first of its kind in the world.
If Corbett and her team succeed, they hope to have a working vaccine that will prevent infections from COVID-19 by mid-2021.
— Spokesman-Recorder
Native American removed from Land O’Lakes label
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O’Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has quietly disappeared.
Known as Mia, the woman was shown sitting in a serene landscape of lakes and woods. That landscape remains on the Minnesota cooperative’s packaging, but Mia is nowhere to be found.
On some packaging she is replaced by photos of Land O’Lakes member farmers.
President and CEO Beth Ford said that as the cooperative, founded in 1921, looks toward its 100th anniversary it needed packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of the company’s culture.
“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford said in a statement.
The woman’s image has been modified over the years: Ojibwe artist Patrick DesJarlait remade Mia in the mid-1950s. DesJarlait’s work is included in the Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul.
“I’m sad to see it go, but I can understand why it’s gone. We live in a politically correct time, so maybe it was time to get rid of it. It certainly devolved into a stereotype,” Robert DesJarlait, Patrick’s son, told the Star Tribune
— The Associated Press
Businessman seeks outlets after securing face shields
OHIO — Dante Lee, an African-American entrepreneur and media mogul, has finalized a major procurement deal with one of China’s largest manufacturers of face shields.
Face shields, unlike face masks, are not being regulated by the Chinese or U.S. governments and are easier to get through customs. For this reason, Lee has secured a procurement deal for 1 million high quality units, and is looking for entrepreneurs and retailers who are interested in making large purchases.
The face shields are made using PET, the same material that is used to make a typical plastic bottle or food container. They have proven to be effective in blocking viruses, bacteria and germs, and are often used in combination with N95 or KN95 face masks.
Lee says his company, Dante Lee International, can help entrepreneurs, investors and retailers to purchase the face shields at just $2 apiece and have them delivered anywhere in the U.S. or Canada within seven business days with free shipping. The minimal order is just 500 face shields.
The company is an online marketing and public relations firm with offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Manila. For more details, visit www.TheChinaBro.com or contact Dante Lee at 614-595-6063 or info@thechinabro.com
— The Afro — Washington, D.C.
Governor dealt setback over voting rights for ex-felons
FLORIDA — Striking another blow against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a federal appeals court has refused to reconsider a ruling that felons who have served their time but are unable to pay “legal financial obligations” must be allowed to vote.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently turned down the Republican governor’s request for what is known as an “en banc,” or full court, review of a decision by a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based court. The case involves a challenge to a 2019 Florida law that made felons’ voting eligibility contingent upon payment of court-ordered fees, fines and restitution. The Legislature passed the law to carry out a 2018 ballot referendum designed to restore the voting rights of felons who have served their sentences.
The panel on Feb. 19 upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that the state could not bar former felons from voting if they are “genuinely unable” to pay the obligations.
Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction in October and ordered the state to come up with a process to determine whether former felons are able to pay the financial obligations.
But at a hearing to prepare for the April 27 trial, a lawyer for Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee told the judge that the agency had not complied with Hinkle’s mandate, in part because the DeSantis administration was awaiting the federal appeals court’s action.
“The long and short of it is that once a state provides an avenue to ending the punishment of disenfranchisement — as the voters of Florida plainly did — it must do so consonant with the principles of equal protection and it may not erect a wealth barrier absent a justification sufficient to overcome heightened scrutiny,” judges Lanier Anderson III, Stanley Marcus and Barbara Rothstein said in their decision to turn down the governor’s request.
The appeals court also denied Desantis’ request for a rehearing by the three-judge panel and denied as moot the efforts by 10 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky, among them — to file briefs supporting Florida’s position.
— Capital Outlook
