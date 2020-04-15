Jail inmate calls lack of safety measures ‘a death sentence’
Baltimore resident Sean Weston has been in the District of Columbia Central Detention Facility for 10 months, even though he’s not been convicted of a crime. But, as inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, he feels like his sentence has already been meted out.
“We’re not given anything to clean ourselves, no disinfectant nothing. You’re locked down for 23 hours a day, it’s scary,” Weston, 52, told the AFRO in a phone interview from jail.
Since his arrest for selling items in a local convenience store he owns, that can be used to cut drugs but are legal, the military veteran who suffers from high blood pressure says conditions inside the city facility have gone from bad to worse as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread.
When inmates began to test positive, authorities instituted a 23-hour lockdown, Weston said. A move that prompted pushback, and even more drastic measures after some inmates protested by throwing trash out of their cells.
“They shut off the water for hours, we couldn’t even use the toilet,” he said. “There is nothing you can do, we’re in such close quarters. Most medical experts say a prison is a place where communicable diseases thrive.“
“This is a death sentence, and I haven’t even had a trial.”
D.C. jail officials did not respond to an email request for comment, but Weston’s fears are not unfounded. Last week The Public Defender Service and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit alleging the city corrections agency was endangering both guards and inmates by failing to provide proper protective gear.
Maryland announced the first death of an inmate due to COVID-19, a 60 year-old inmate housed at the prison in Jessup who died April 12. A day later, a 51-year-old man at the city’s detention center was the first inmate to die in Washington, D.C., because of new coronavirus. Last week, Maryland officials announced 93 inmates and correctional officers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The mounting number of cases prompted demands for better personal protective equipment from the union who represents corrections officers.
— The Afro — Washington, D.C.
Baltimore NAACP circulates virus alerts via sound truck
BALTIMORE — The NAACP in Baltimore has started circulating a sound truck blasting requests to “stay-at-home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The truck, which features messages from local celebrities, politicians and athletes, has started driving around areas where residents have continued to gather despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order, The Baltimore Sun reported. The messages tell people to remain in their homes when possible, practice social-distancing guidelines, wash their hands frequently and wear masks.
Spokesman Joshua Harris said the 40-foot sound truck made its first rounds on Wednesday and will target low-income and “hard to reach” areas of the city for six to eight hours a day in the upcoming weeks.
Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said there has also been prevalent misinformation that the virus does not affect African-Americans, who make up 60% of the city’s population.
Across the nation, African-Americans are being disproportionately harmed by the virus. According to the latest figures from the Maryland Department of Health, black people represent about half of the state’s 10,784 cases and 459 deaths.
African-Americans also account for 25 of the 36 deaths related to coronavirus in Baltimore, according to the city’s Health department.
— The Associated Press
HBCUs to share in $6.28 billion of emergency federal relief
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that America’s colleges and universities, including historical black colleges and universities, impacted by COVID-19 will receive $6.28 billion in immediate relief from the U.S. Department of Education in the form of direct cash payments made available from the CARES ACT.
The law signed by President Donald Trump allots more than $14 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which provides cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including things like course materials, technology, food, housing, health care, and childcare.
The U.S. Department of Education allocation was set by formula in the CARES Act weighted significantly by the number of full-time Pell-eligible students and takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before COVID-19.
Regarding HBCUs in Ohio, the report stated that Central State University received $3,645,811 in funding and the Emergency Student Aid Funding Minimum is $1,822,906. Wilberforce University received $689,372, with an additional $344,686 from the emergency student aid fund.
— The Cincinnati Herald
Howard U. plans demolitions in reshaping D.C. campusWASHINGTON — An updated campus plan that includes ample spaces for underground parking was recently submitted to District of Columbia’s Zoning Commission and sets the tone for how Howard University officials intend to create a more modern, walkable campus that improves connections to the school’s community and overall environment.
Plans to renovate the 256-acre campus include renovating the Burr Intercollegiate Athletic Center, constructing a new center for arts and communications at a surface parking lot, razing Alain Leroy Locke Hall and several other structures to make way for a campus recreation center and demolition of a corridor of buildings, including those housing WHUR and WHUT, to build a health sciences complex and a STEM center.
“The newly freed-up land gives rise to a unique opportunity for Howard to collaborate with developers to create a vibrant, innovative, and urban mixed-use development zone along Georgia Avenue,” the plan states. “Because implementation of the plan will take at least 10 years, 2030 is the soonest the public will likely get an idea of what is headed for the hospital site, although it could involve up to 3 million square feet of development.”
— The Washington Informer Ex-college student takes plea deal in racist ‘swatting’ case
A former Virginia college student has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies.
John William Kirby Kelley, 19, has signed a plea agreement and has a plea hearing set for May 8, prosecutors said in a court filing last Saturday. He was arrested in January on a charge of conspiring to make threats to injure. He hasn’t been indicted in connection with the alleged plot to make and videotape dozens of “swatting” calls to police to instigate an aggressive response by officers.
Prosecutors in a court filing called it “one of the most far-reaching and prolific swatting conspiracies known to law enforcement.” The swatting calls included a November 2018 bomb threat against a predominantly African American church in Alexandria, Virginia, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. In response to another swatting call last November against a vape shop, law enforcement in New Hope, Pennsylvania, issued a “shelter in place” order for the small town.
Kelley, a former student at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and others involved in the alleged scheme were affiliated with or expressed sympathy for Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group linked to a string of recent arrests, according to the agent’s affidavit. The university expelled Kelley after his arrest on state drug charges.
Other Atomwaffen Division members have been arrested on separate but related charges in Virginia and Seattle that they used an internet chat channel to coordinate at least 134 swatting calls across the country.
— The Associated Press
