Squeegee kids get new rap as helping hands during crisis
BALTIMORE — As recently as January, Baltimore City Police reported that they were receiving about eight calls each day from residents complaining about squeegee kids.
Complaints ranged from menacing to fear of property damage and injuries that could result from aggressive attempts by the squeegee kids to wash motorists’ windshields to earn a buck.
Today, thanks to a program instituted through Mayor Jack Young’s Office of Children & Family Success, the squeegee kids are a welcome sight and distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many have been hired to give out meals to the needy, particularly families who depend on school lunches as all education facilities have shuttered indefinitely as the crisis rages on.
The squeegee kids receive $50 each day— or $250 a week— for delivering the food, and based on a recent estimate, they’ve already handed out about 10,000 meals.
The Family League has spearheaded the lunch giveaways for families at eight Baltimore housing authority sites
“The kids [have done] an amazing job, and they were grateful to have a chance to help. In the coming weeks, we’ll continue to look for ways for these young people to support our emergency response efforts,” said Tisha Edwards, executive director of the mayor’s effort.
When they’re not delivering food, the workers trek door-to-door to let people know about where they can find meals. They are also reminding the public to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
Officials say that the change in attitudes toward the squeegee kids has been noticeable. One official told local television news reporters that they are “seeing a lot of people saying thank you.”
“The city’s Squeegee Alternative Plan is where we work with youth who squeegee to develop social capital and access to safer, more sustainable ways of earning income,” Edwards said about enrollees in a one-year program in which they receive a mentor, job training and an opportunity to earn an income.
— The Baltimore Times
Federal court ruling may mean
Medicare refunds for thousands
Hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries who have been denied coverage for nursing home stays because their time in the hospital was changed from “inpatient” to “observation care” can now appeal to Medicare for reimbursement, a federal judge in Hartford, Connecticut, ruled last week.
If the government does not challenge the decision and patients win their appeals, Medicare could pay them millions of dollars for staggeringly high nursing home bills, according to an article at khn.org.
To receive coverage for nursing home care, patients must first be admitted to the hospital as inpatients for three consecutive days. Time spent in the hospital for observation doesn’t count, even though they may stay overnight and receive some of the same treatment and other services provided to inpatients.
While inpatients can file an appeal with Medicare if they question any other coverage denial, observation patients cannot.
So, in 2011, seven Medicare beneficiaries and their families sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in what became a nationwide class-action lawsuit.
Late last month, U.S. District Judge Michael Shea ruled that the patients are entitled to appeal if they are admitted as inpatients to the hospital by their doctor but later switched to observation care by the hospital. But those admitted for observation care under Medicare’s “two-midnight” rule cannot appeal because that rule requires doctors to base their decision on medical judgment.
Shea’s decision applies to all traditional Medicare beneficiaries who experienced such a switch since Jan. 1, 2009, spent at least three days in the hospital and were enrolled in Medicare’s Part A hospital benefit. If they win their appeal, most hospital expenses and any nursing home bills would be reimbursed under Part A.
Shea estimated that hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries would be able to seek repayment.
— Louisiana Weekly
Detroit sets up procedure for transit virus testing site
DETROIT — The city has entered into a contract to make sure that every resident has access to COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they have a primary care physician, health insurance or a car.
A free testing site has been established at the Fairgrounds and 30 local physician offices are now accepting new patients. Most of those offices will accept uninsured patients and those who cannot afford to pay.
On April 6, the city began offering Detroiters a ride to their testing appointments at the Fairgrounds through IntelliRide. The round-trip fare is $2, and the driver will not deny anyone who cannot pay.
— The Michigan Chronicle
