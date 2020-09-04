3 Black police officers indicted in 2019 death

JACKSON, Miss. — Three police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62, according to the Aug. 5 indictment.

It accuses three Black officers — Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox — with “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously” causing Robinson’s death, The Clarion Ledger reported. All three worked for the Jackson Police Department at the time.

The indictment alleges that the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest.

Robinson died from bleeding on the brain caused by blunt force trauma to the head, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said shortly after his death.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave as the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the FBI investigated the case, The Clarion Ledger said. The officers were later reinstated, though Fox and Barney currently work for the Clinton Police Department.

— The Mississippi Link

Virtual conference celebrated Marcus Garvey’s movement

A three-day Blacknificent event featuring educational, cultural and socio-political presentations was held last month as Kujichagulia Inc. & United Front hosted the “100 Years in the Whirlwind,” a virtual conference celebrating the Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

There were 30 speakers from Africa, the Caribbean and Europe and the United States. The topics during the Aug. 14 to 16 event dealt with African-centered themes for education, activism, culture, economics, politics, art, international unity and building for the future.

Hundreds of people from all over the world, and different walks of life, tuned in during the virtual conference based out of New York.

“We are celebrating the 100 years since the Honorable Marcus Garvey gave us our Red, Black, and Green flag at the first global United Negro Improvement Association-UNIA conference meeting on August 1, 1920, at Madison Square Garden in New York City,” said Aleous Kujichagalia, a co-organizer.

“We are commemorating that this is the centennial of when Marcus Garvey created the ‘Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World.’ They established the flag: Red for our blood, Black for we the people, and Green for our land. With his Back-to-Africa movement Garvey taught us ‘Africa for the Africans--at home and abroad.’ One God, One Aim, One Destiny,” he added.

— The New York Amsterdam News

Man being held on charges in killing of Black police officer

ST. LOUIS — Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on August 30 after being shot by a gunman who barricaded himself in a home he had invaded.

Bohannon, 29, had nearly four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department when he was one of two Black police officers shot by Thomas Kinworthy on August 29.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner charged Kinworthy with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary as well as other counts.

Kinworthy, who was in custody with no bond allowed, is a 43-year-old white man who had allegedly fired on a civilian before invading the home on Hartford Street and then shot Bohannon and officer Arlando Bailey.

Bailey, 30, was released from SLU Hospital after the six-month rookie was treated for a bullet wound to the leg.

— The St. Louis American

School quarantines entire 4th-grade class after outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. — An entire fourth-grade class in Mississippi is in quarantine after a student and more than half of a school’s fourth-grade teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Lafayette County School District Superintendent Adam Pugh said Monday that the families of more than 200 fourth grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary School were notified to quarantine for two weeks last weekend.

One student and six out of 10 fourth-grade teachers have tested positive for the virus, and most of the rest of the fourth grade teachers were exposed, he said.

“We don’t have enough staff to cover our entire fourth grade class in-person, so we had to send everybody home, to do virtual lessons,“ Pugh said.

Lafayette County School District teachers returned to campus on Aug. 3, and students returned to school on Aug. 5. They have reported nine cases among staff members district-wide and only one case in a student.

Pugh said the school is in the midst of contact tracing investigations to figure out whether those who have tested positive for the virus were exposed at school or outside of school.

— The Associated Press

School renamed for first Black legislator in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — An elementary school in Maine’s largest city has been named for the state’s first African-American legislator.

The former Riverton School became the Gerald E. Talbot Community School during a ceremony on Monday.

Talbot, 89, said he was humbled by the honor. He talked to students about the value of education, and urged all people to help others to show that “we all matter.”

“Whether you’re black or white, or green or red, we’re all people and we all need the same thing — equality,” he said.

Talbot is an educator, veteran, civil rights activist and founding president of Portland’s NAACP branch. He became the the first African American to be elected to the Maine Legislature in 1972 and served as chair the Maine State Board of Education.

— The Associated Press

Ford offers early retirement to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting an additional 1,400 from its U.S. white-collar workforce of about 30,000.

Kumar Galhotra, the company’s president of the Americas, told employees about the offers Wednesday as part of an $11 billion restructuring plan that started more than a year ago.

Most of the reductions would take place in the area of Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford has its headquarters and large product development and engineering operations. The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31. Those approved to retire would leave the company by the end of the year.

The offers won’t go out in every part of the business. For instance, information technology workers and those responsible for rolling out new vehicles will not be affected.

Last year Ford said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe and 7,000 white-collar positions worldwide as it trimmed expenses to prepare for a world of autonomous and electric vehicles. The 7,000 salaried positions amounted to 10% of Ford’s total worldwide and included 2,300 in the U.S. The cuts were accomplished with buyouts and involuntary layoffs.

— The Associated Press