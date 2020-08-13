FBI joins search for missing mother from Georgia

The FBI is now involved in the case of a missing Georgia woman whose toddler was found barefoot, wandering alone in a Florida city almost two weeks ago.

The bureau is “providing assistance to local enforcement,” spokesman James Marshall told CNN in a statement.

Leila Cavett, 21, of Dawsonville, Georgia, was last seen July 25 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood, Florida, with a man, according to family attorney Javaron Buckley.

Cavett’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found the next day walking without shoes and wearing a soiled diaper outside an apartment complex about two miles from where his mother was last seen, Buckley told CNN.

Police discovered Cavett’s pickup truck in the southern Florida city of Hollywood on July 28, Buckley said.

Her family has no idea why Cavett would have gone to Florida, as she only has distant relatives in Tampa. The 110-pound missing Black woman stands 5-foot-4 and has “Kamdyn” and Jesus fish tattoos on her right arm and right wrist, respectively, Buckley said.

— CNN

Demoted police chief cites pension in opting to retire

MILWAUKEE — The former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales. Board members criticized how he handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

Speaking Wednesday on WTMJ-AM, Morales said he decided to retire because if he returned to the department as a captain it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments.

“It would be foolish of me to stay and lose my pension or have that drop in pension,” Morales said. “The only choice was to leave.”

— The Associated Press

Lone dissenting judge blasts life sentence in minor theft

A Black man will spend the rest of his life in prison for stealing hedge clippers, after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied his request to have his sentence overturned.

Fair Wayne Bryant, 62, was convicted in 1997 on one count of attempted simple burglary. In his appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Louisiana in 2018, his attorney, Peggy Sullivan, wrote that Bryant “contends that his life sentence is unconstitutionally harsh and excessive.”

Last week, the state Supreme Court disagreed — with five justices choosing to uphold the life sentence.

The lone dissenter was Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, who wrote that “the sentence imposed is excessive and disproportionate to the offense the defendant committed.” She is the only female and only Black judge in the group.

The sentence is sanctioned under the habitual offender law, Johnson noted in her dissent, meaning that Bryant’s previous crimes, which range from attempted armed robbery in 1979 to simple burglary in 1992, support the sentence. But she noted the cost associated with Bryant’s sentence, writing that in his 23 years in prison has cost Louisiana taxpayers over $500,000.

“If he lives another 20 years, Louisiana taxpayers will have paid almost one million dollars to punish Mr. Bryant for his failed effort to steal a set of hedge clippers,” she wrote.

“This man’s life sentence for a failed attempt to steal a set of 3 hedge clippers is grossly out of proportion to the crime and serves no legitimate penal purpose,” Johnson said in her dissent.

— CNN

Possible ‘swatting’ hoax at BLM activist’s home probed

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating a possible hoax call that led to the department’s SWAT team responding on the block of one of the city’s leading Black Lives Matter activists, officials said.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA and a Cal State Los Angeles professor, began streaming live video on Instagram on Wednesday morning, showing armed officers outside her house.

The video showed officers screaming orders at her when she came outside, according to the Los Angeles Times. Abdullah said on the video that she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were home at the time.

Abdullah could not be reached for comment after the incident in which no one was hurt.

Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Times that the department was investigating what was “most likely a swatting,” referring to a phony emergency call made to attract police to a particular address without cause.

Rubenstein said a call was made about a house on the block where Abdullah lives, but he would not specify the exact address or whether police think she was the intended target.

— The Associated Press

Ex-cop’s murder verdict in fatal shooting of teen upheld

DALLAS — A Texas appeals court upheld the 15-year sentence of a white ex-police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black teenager in 2017.

The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas issued its opinion on the former Balch Springs officer’s appeal Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Roy Oliver, who was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department after the shooting, killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards when he fired into a car packed with teenagers leaving a house party in suburban Dallas. Oliver claimed he had no option but to use lethal force because he thought his partner was in danger.

Oliver was found guilty of murder in August 2018 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also fined $10,000.

In his appeal, Oliver’s lawyers argued there were more than a dozen separate issues with his trial, including that the court allowed evidence it should not have.

The appeals court disagreed.

— The Associated Press

Incident sparks desire to launch minority-focused podcast

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is raising money to create a podcast show that focuses on the experiences of first-generation Americans.

Oscar Villacis has wanted to start a podcast focusing on the experiences of minority communities in Nashua since last year, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Monday.

“Let’s give minorities a voice by hosting a radio show to discuss topics relevant to today’s current events and shed light on stories of diverse populations in the greater Nashua area,” Villacis wrote on Facebook.

When a video of former WSMN-AM host Dianna Ploss accosting Spanish-speaking workers surfaced, Villacis decided he needed a more direct connection with Nashua. Ploss was fired.

“This show will replace airtime that was formerly polarized in nature and full racism,” Villacis said on Facebook.

Some of the topics he hopes to cover include anti-Blackness within the Latino community, mental health and immigration. The show would air on WSMN-AM in English on Tuesday and Spanish on the weekend, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

Villacis’ Facebook fundraiser is trying to raise around $4,000 more to cover airtime and production costs for a year.

— The Associated Press

Appeals court won’t rehear Louisiana Black judgeship case

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Tuesday turned down a request that it reconsider its decision rejecting creation of a majority Black judicial district in south Louisiana.

The case deals with the method of electing judges in coastal Terrebonne Parish.

In 2017, U.S. District Judge James Brady ruled that the “at-large” system of electing judges in parish-wide elections was unconstitutional.

But, last month, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in the majority white parish.

On July 28, the appeals court rejected a request for a rehearing by the full 17-judge court. The court’s filing said none of the court’s active judges requested a vote on a rehearing.

— The Associated Press