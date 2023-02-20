This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force shows U.S. Marshals and Bucks County Central SWAT Team members as they arrest 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer on Sunday morning, in Buckingham Township, Pa., in connection with the death of a Temple University police officer who was shot and killed near campus Saturday night. —Robert Clark/U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force via AP