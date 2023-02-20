Temple University Officer Killed

This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force shows U.S. Marshals and Bucks County Central SWAT Team members as they arrest 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer on Sunday morning, in Buckingham Township, Pa., in connection with the death of a Temple University police officer who was shot and killed near campus Saturday night. —Robert Clark/U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force via AP

 Robert Clark

The Bucks County teenager accused of gunning down a Temple University police officer over the weekend was arraigned on murder and a slew of other charges in Philadelphia Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Miles Pfeffer is accused of killing officer Christopher Fitzgerald in North Philadelphia Saturday night when Fitzgerald tried to intervene in a carjacking. The officer at the time was trying to apprehend a person who robbed a nearby convenience store, Temple said in a statement.

On Sunday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Pfeffer would be charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

In detailing the charges, Krasner said that law enforcement officials believe that Fitzgerald encountered Pfeffer on Saturday night "during the course of an incident investigation near the border of Temple’s campus."

