• In 2002, he worked as a voiceover artist for the film ‘Urban Ground Squirrels,’ a hilarious take on campus life.
• He was noticed by ‘BET’ and became one of the winners of their ‘New Faces’ search.
• He made his debut as a host for ‘BET,’ co-hosting his own show, ‘HotWyred,’ on July 10, 2006, along with the co-winner of ‘New Faces,’ Alesha Renee.
• The show had a successful, continuous run till May 2007.
• Since then, he has been frequently featured on ‘BET,’ as part of shows such as ‘106 & Park,’ ‘106 & Party,’ ‘Top 100 Countdown,’ and the ‘Grammy Nomination Special.’ He appeared with Alesha Renee on ‘BET Now,’ a daily show.
• In 2009, he briefly worked with ‘Cartoon Network’ as the host of the live game show ‘BrainRush.’
• In 2009, he essayed a brief role in the movie ‘To Have & Have More.’
• Starting in 2010, he has been part of TV series such as ‘The Middle’ (2010), ‘The Assistants’ (2011), and ‘The Guild’ (2011).
• His longest-running role has been that of ‘Winston Bishop,’ the lead character in the ‘Fox’ sitcom ‘New Girl.’
