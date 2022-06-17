Juneteenth is something the African American community has always celebrated and this year the African American Museum in Philadelphia(AAMP) is celebrating in a big way. Once again the museum is partnering with Welcome America, Visit Philadelphia and more as the city prepares for upcoming July 4th celebrations. The Juneteenth component will highlight the history, culture, and legacy of the city’s Black residents.
Bobby Seale, political activist and co-founder of the Black Panther Party is participating in a live discussion in the evening. The event is free to the public. Catherine Hicks, President of the Philadelphia Chapter of NAACP will moderate the event.
The theme for this year’s celebrations will be “Celebrating the Legacy of Emancipation’’. Festivities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will offer free, family friendly outdoor activities including music, visual arts, food, a marketplace of local vendors/artists and complimentary entry to the museum.
Nina E. Ball, Director of Programming at AAMP shared what attendees should expect from the day’s celebrations and the new direction of the museum. Having recently come on board eight month ago, she is hoping that events like Juneteenth will help reignite the community’s interest in the museum.
“There is a lot I want people to know about the museum that Dr. Ashely Jordan is the new president and CEO at the museum coming under 4 months of service. She comes with an extensive resume and fresh energy into the position,” she said.
Ball’s background includes working with Ava DuVernay and Black Girls Rock. She was candid in understanding that one of the challenges the museum faces is the perception that they don’t bring in new exhibits.
“We do bring in new exhibits. I think the confusion is that the primary exhibit that occupies the first and second floors and that hasn’t changed in quite some time. It is something that was on my mind as a new member and that is the constant feedback. It was on the plan to revamp just before COVID but the money had to be reallocated to make it safe for visitors to attend, however on floors three and four there are constant new offerings,” she shared.
The Master of Ceremonies for the celebration will be Philadelphia radio personality Tiffany Bacon. Talib Kweli and Lady Alma and Vertical Current will headline the entertainment for the Juneteenth block party.
Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn born Lyricist, is globally recognized for his socially conscious music. Marking over 20-years in the music industry, he has worked with luminaries such as Pharrell Williams, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Mos Def (as a member of the duo Black Star) and Philadelphia’s own The Roots.
Like many, the pandemic challenged him to review some things.
“For me it’s been a gift and a curse, a lot of things intersect. The pandemic and how people behave online. I felt like the way people behaved online took a dramatic change during the pandemic because now we are solely engaging with each other online and it brought sometimes the best in us and sometimes the worst in us. For me as an artist, not being able to do shows, because shows were my bread and butter, was very daunting,” he shared.
He added “It ended up well for me because I ended up living in a community in Ohio. It was with a great group of people. We loved and took care of each other.”
Kweli said the secret to his longevity has been finding his fan base.
“For me it’s not one right or wrong way to do it but it’s about focusing on the art and on that niche. I’m not trying to blanket the market, I’m not a pop act. Only 1% of artists get that blank mass marketing. The rest of us must go where the consumers are. I also learned that to me success is doing what you love for a living,” he explained.
Philadelphia can expect a set of old favorites along with some new songs but most of all an energetic performance on Juneteenth.
Also on the Juneteenth line-up is Lady Alma. She blends funk and soul with stirring vocals. Her hits include “Let it Fall”, “It’s House Music’ and “Keep it Movin.” She discussed how although her brand of music is mainstream, it’s not at the forefront of the Philadelphia music scene.
“Yes, House music is being celebrated in many spaces but in this city it’s still underground. I can go to North Jersey, and they play it as mainstream as in New York, Baltimore, and Chicago. So, you have pockets. You have pockets of people wanting it now because we have been in lockdown for two plus years. So, it’s starting to come to the forefront once again,” Lady Alma said.
She shared what it means to perform for the home crowd for Juneteenth.
“Well for me it’s an honor and very exciting. The reason why I use those words because I looked up what Juneteenth meant and what it was and what it taught me is the liberation of African Slaves right here in our country is now being honored and recognized.”
You can experience Lady Alma and Talik Kweli along with The Legendary Black Ice, award-winning spoken word poet; the Sixers Stixers, the official drumline of the Philadelphia 76ers; the West Powelton Steppers; the Great Gambian Griots; Dance 4 Life; and master magician Ran D. Shine will all perform at the Juneteenth Block Party. The reactors of the Third Regiment Infantry United States Colored Troops will also read General Order Number 3.
The other initiative Ball wants the community to be aware of is the museum’s membership drive.
“The membership drive that we are having on June 30, it is a White & Onkara party. The older generation enjoys a white party and we are putting our twist on the event. We are going to have drumming upfront in conjunction with live music, “she explained enthusiastically.
For more information on the festivities and everything concerning the museum, visit aampmuseum.org.
