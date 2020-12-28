County prosecutor cites racist attacks in resigning

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elected prosecuting attorney has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community.

Okanogan County Attorney Arian Noma, a Republican, drafted his resignation letter earlier this month and is expected to resign on Jan. 15 after two years in the position, The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday.

“I routinely received vile attacks about my race, ancestry, and even the color of my skin,” Noma said in his resignation letter.

Noma’s ancestry includes Native American, Black and immigrant heritage.

His letter expresses exasperation with budgetary constraints preventing him from hiring attorneys to handle cases. He also mentioned a coordinated effort on social media to attack Noma and his family, referencing a Facebook page that has been critical of his leadership and included images of his personal vehicle and other attacks.

The Okanogan County Republican Party will forward a recommendation of appointment to the county commissioners. State law requires an elected prosecutor to be registered to vote in the county they represent and be permitted to practice law.

Dave Stevens, who served as a deputy prosecutor in Spokane County from 2002 to 2010, and Melanie Bailey, who had held Stevens’ job as the chief deputy criminal prosecutor in Okanogan County, have applied for the post.

Body bags representing slaves up fight over Confederate icons

For months, a group of protesters has been fighting for the removal of a Confederate flag and monument that sit in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville, Alabama.

Last week, protest organizer Unique Morgan Dunston stepped up the demonstration efforts by adding a visual display to the courthouse lawn.

Dunston, who has led bi-weekly protests since August, and two other protesters placed body bags representing slaves on the courthouse lawn in order to highlight the history of Marshall County and what the Confederacy supported, she said. The bags, which look like they contain bodies, were made out of garbage bags stuffed with newspapers.

“You have the right to fly the flag at home, on your truck, but it doesn’t make sense for these symbols to be at our public courthouses where everybody has to go,” Dunston, 24, told CNN. “It’s supposed to be a place for justice for all, to have to walk by that courthouse and see those traumatizing symbols of White supremacy, it’s not fair.”

Each of the 10 bags — along with 150 wooden dowels — symbolize the slaves owned by John Marshall, the former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who the county is named after. The bags are marked with the names of the slaves and the price Marshall paid for them.

Marshall County leaders have not started a conversation regarding the flag and monument or responded to protesters’ demands to remove them, Dunston said.

Dunston said she and other protesters have been met with counter-protesters, who are urging the county to allow the courthouse to keep the Confederate monument and flag.

Late Tuskegee Airman honored with flyover in VirginiaLYNCHBURG, Va. — A group of Virginia pilots performed a flyover to honor a former Tuskegee Airman who died just days before his 100th birthday.

Alfred Thomas Farrar, who was part of the U.S. Army program that trained Black military pilots during World War II, died earlier this month. He was 99.

News outlets report that several local pilots performed a flyover honoring Farrar in his hometown of Lynchburg on Saturday, which would have been his 100th birthday.

Farrar learned to be a pilot during his time in U.S. Army Air Corps program but didn’t fly any combat missions overseas, according to his son. After his discharge in 1943, Farrar studied to be an aerospace engineer and worked as an engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for four decades.

Louisiana city set to swear

in first Black marshal

LAFAYETTE, La. — On election night, Reggie Thomas watched as results for the Lafayette City Marshal race rolled in.

As he waited for the last two precincts’ votes to be counted, Thomas sat in a dark quiet room. His daughter came in and he asked her to sit with him. He was ahead of his competitor Duson Police Chief Kip Judice by a few hundred votes.

Thomas’ campaign supporters in the next room were quiet. The silence started to work on his nerves.

“Finally, you hear everybody exploding and I knew I had won,” Thomas said. “It was a feeling unlike anything else.”

He won by 274 votes.

Thomas is the first African American to be elected to a city-wide position in Lafayette, according to Clerk of Court Louis Perret. He’ll be sworn in on Jan. 8.

“In 2020, with all the divisiveness that’s been going on, I mean, it’s just a breath of fresh air,” he said. “We are a city of 130,000 people who can look at a person with qualifications and say, ‘Hey, I’ll vote for this person because of their qualifications, not only the color.’ It makes me feel that I’m blessed to live in Lafayette.”

Lone woman on federal death row has execution delayedA ruling by a federal judge to delay the execution of the only woman on federal death row could push the new date into the early days of the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has said he would work to end federal capital punishment.

Lisa Montgomery had been scheduled to be executed Dec. 8, but that date was delayed after two of her lawyers tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after traveling to a federal prison in Texas to visit her in November.

If the Department of Justice appeals the decision, a higher court would most likely overturn the postponement. Since the Supreme Court paved the way for federal executions to proceed in June after a 17-year hiatus, the justices have been largely unreceptive to requests for reprieve from federal inmates scheduled for execution.

The Justice Department had rescheduled her execution for Jan. 12, but Judge Randolph Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Thursday that the January execution date had been unlawfully rescheduled because a stay order, which was issued because of her lawyers’ illnesses, was still in effect.

Montgomery, of Melvern, Kansas, was convicted in 2008 of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was 23 years old and eight months pregnant at the time. Montgomery cut the baby from the womb and then tried to pass off the child as her own before admitting to the crime. A federal jury convicted her of kidnapping resulting in the death penalty in Missouri.

Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state may get statue

MADISON, Wis. z— The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board was expected to consider during a January meeting a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds.

Gov. Tony Evers created an advisory committee earlier this month to work on the statue proposal. Board approval would allow that committee to move forward with picking a sculptor and fundraising. The statue is expected to cost about $250,000.

The sculpture would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.

Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, started pushing for the statue during the summer in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality.

