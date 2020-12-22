Michigan city signs off on settling tainted-water suit

FLINT, Mich. — The City Council on Tuesday signed off on its portion of a $641 million settlement with residents of the poor, predominately Black city who were exposed to lead-tainted water.

The city’s insurer would kick in $20 million as part of a sweeping deal to settle lawsuits against Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties. Facing a Dec. 31 deadline, the council gave its approval after an hourslong meeting that raised concerns about whether residents were getting shortchanged, MLive.com reported.

Most of the money — $600 million — is coming from the state.

Lawyers involved in the settlement appeared Monday before a federal judge in Ann Arbor who is overseeing the litigation. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said preliminary approval could come in January, though she also pledged to hear from residents.

Regulators in then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration allowed Flint to use water from the Flint River in 2014-15 without treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through people’s taps.

The disaster made Flint a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, with residents of the city of nearly 100,000 lining up for bottled water and parents fearing that their children had suffered permanent harm.

Experts have blamed the water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths in the Flint area.

Hampton University president aiming for 2022 exit

After more than four decades at the helm, Hampton University President William R. Harvey announced Monday that he will step down in June 2022.

A native of Brewton, Ala., Harvey, 79, came to Hampton in 1978 when it was still called Hampton Institute and was “slowly losing ground,” the university said in a news release. But under his leadership, the institution experienced a “steady, four-decade plus climb of greatness.”

During his tenure, Hampton added 92 academic degrees, including 12 doctoral programs; increased the endowment from $29 million to more than $300 million; put four satellites into orbit through grants and arrangements with NASA; built a weather antenna to detect hurricanes and storms up to 2,000 miles away; and opened a proton beam cancer treatment center that was one of only a handful in the nation when it opened in 2010.

The campus and student enrollment also have grown during his tenure, with the addition of 29 new buildings and an enrollment of more than 4,000 students. Under his watch, Hampton became a university in 1985.

An astute businessman and owner for 39 years of a PepsiCo Bottling Company in Houghton, Mich., Harvey has said he runs Hampton as a business for educational purposes.

Harvey told HBCU Digest that he had planned to retire in June 2021, but decided to put it off until 2022 because of the need for strong leadership to get the school through the COVID-19 pandemic.

State high court removes white supremacist’s statue

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved a statue of Edward Douglass White Jr. from its front steps.

White was a teenager when he fought in the Confederate Army and 29 when he fought in a deadly white supremacist uprising in 1874, during Reconstruction. He was a U.S. Supreme Court justice from 1894 until his death in 1921, voting with the majority on Plessy v. Ferguson and other decisions upholding racial segregation and stripping Black Americans of civil rights.

White was the ninth chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and its only justice from Louisiana until Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation this year.

The statue was moved from its pedestal on Wednesday and a court spokesman said it will be placed indoors, near the court’s museum, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

George Floyd mural from Apple store being donated

PORTLAND, Ore. — Apple started covering up the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland store Wednesday as part of a plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork.

“We’re going to be putting up a protective layer of plywood over the existing artwork to preserve them for future donation,” Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The company said it expected to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year.

The storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it was subsequently augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement during the summer.

