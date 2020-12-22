Alabama county released from 1982 federal decree

After nearly four decades under federal supervision for discriminatory hiring practices, Jefferson County today was released from one of the longest serving consent decrees in the country.

In a nine-page order, U.S. District Judge Lynwood Smith terminated a 38-year-old consent decree writing that the county has “demonstrated its ability and commitment to function in compliance with federal law, absent judicial supervision.”

The consent decree, which stemmed from a 1975-era lawsuit that claimed Jefferson County was discriminatory in hiring practices of Blacks and women, was entered on Dec. 29, 1982 and has involved tens of millions in legal fees, five years with a court appointed receivership and two years with a monitor.

“We promise this is the beginning of a new day in Jefferson County,” Commission President Jimmie Stephens said recently. ”

The case actually began in January 1974 when the Ensley Branch of the NAACP sued the city of Birmingham and the Personnel Board of Jefferson County alleging the defendants had engaged in discriminatory practices against Blacks. The consent decree came eight years after the lawsuit.

While the other defendants in the case, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, have since been released from under federal supervision, Jefferson County had remained the lone defendant. Until Monday.

— The Birmingham Times

Virginia enacts no-knock ban on police warrants

Two of Breonna Taylor’s aunts watched as Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam ceremonially signed a statewide ban against police use of no-knock search warrants earlier in December.

The law is named in honor of Taylor, who was fatally shot in Louisville, Kentucky, when police broke down her door in the middle of the night and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend who thought they were intruders.

Two other states — Oregon and Florida — already had similar prohibitions, while several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed in March.

The law, which goes into effect in March, prohibits police from going into a home without first announcing their intentions. It also requires that search warrants be served only during daylight hours unless police can show a magistrate or a judge good cause as to why the warrant needs to be served at night.

During a special General Assembly session, Virginia lawmakers passed a host of police and criminal justice reforms, including a ban on the use of chokeholds, a requirement that police officers intervene to stop the use of excessive force by another officer, and changes that make it easier to de-certify officers who commit misconduct.

— The Richmond Free Press

California election chief tapped to fill U.S. Senate seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California’s first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state’s population.

Padilla was widely expected to be Newsom’s pick, as the two are longtime political allies. Newsom faced competing pressures to appoint a Latino to the seat and to appoint a Black woman, as Harris was the only Black woman in the chamber.

Padilla, 47, has been California’s top elections official since 2015. In that position, he’s overseen California’s vast elections apparatus, including the rollout of a more robust vote-by-mail system for the state’s 22 million voters.

The Los Angeles resident and father of three sons will hold the Senate seat through 2022, when he will have to run for a full term.

Harris hasn’t given a date for her resignation, but she will be inaugurated as vice president on Jan. 20.

— The Associated Press

Congress aids plans for wildlife refuge on N.Y. island

Congress has repealed a mandate that would have required the government sell a mysterious piece of land in Long Island Sound that for years has housed a government animal disease research facility.

The move is a victory for conservationists, who have fought to prevent development on Plum Island, an 822-acre part of New York state and home to rare birds, sea turtles and other animals.

The measure, included in Monday night’s omnibus spending bill, reverses a 2008 decision that required the auction of the island to help fund a new bio-research center in Kansas, which is set to open in 2023. It includes $18.9 million for cleanup of the island, which was also used during the Cold War for biological weapons research.

— The Associated Press

About 200 regional stakeholders have worked for the past two years on a plan, presented to Congress over the summer, that would turn the island into a park-preserve and maintain wildlife habitats, preserve historic landmarks and allow some public access.

— The Associated Press