Sister blasts state lawmakers for ‘ineffective’ law in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 blasted state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam last week for what she called a “watered down, ineffective” law, which will dispatch mental health providers alongside police to help stabilize people in crisis situations.

Princess Blanding’s remarks came during a ceremonial signing by Northam of the law named after Marcus-David Peters who was experience a mental health crisis. The 24-year-old high school biology teacher was fatally shot by a police officer after he rammed several vehicles with his car and ran onto Interstate 95 naked and unarmed during rush hour.

The Black police officer first used his stun gun, which appeared to have no effect, and then shot Peters with his service weapon.

Blanding lobbied for a law that would give mental health professionals the lead role when police are called to respond to people in crisis. But she said the law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Northam doesn’t go far enough and is not what she envisioned. She said previously that she believes the law should have included language that police should only be allowed to use nonlethal methods of restraint on people in crisis.

“Please take a moment to pat yourselves on the back for doing exactly what this racist, corrupt system ... expected you all to do, make the Marcus Alert bill a watered down, ineffective bill that will continue to ensure that having a mental health crisis results in a death sentence,” she said, as Northam and the three main sponsors of the legislation stood nearby.

Northam said afterward that he sees the legislation as a “first step” that can later be strengthened.

— The Associated Press

Missouri paper apologizes for racially bias coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Star’s top editor has apologized for past decades of racially biased coverage and the newspaper has posted a series of stories to atone for its past injustices.

The website posted articles examine how the newspaper, established in 1880, ignored the concerns and achievements of Black residents and helped keep Kansas City segregated.

The newspaper said a detailed examination of its past coverage and that of its longtime sister newspaper, the Kansas City Times, documented how they often wrote about Black residents only as criminals or people living in crime-plagued neighborhoods and ignored segregation in Kansas City, Missouri, and its public schools.

The Star is the latest newspaper to admit to past misfeasance. A Los Angeles Times editorial in September apologizing for past racially biased coverage. The Montgomery, Alabama, Advertiser in 2018 apologized for “shameful” decades of coverage of lynchings, and National Geographic magazine apologized the same year for its past racist coverage.

— The Associated Press

Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back

MILWAUKEE — A judge has given the city’s ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief.

Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s May 25 police-custody death in Minneapolis.

After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. Morales sought $625,000 in damages from the city.

It’s unclear what happens next. The judge reversed the commission’s decision to demote Morales to captain but did not give further instructions — something he said he could not do.

Meanwhile, the commission continues to search for a permanent police chief after deadlocking on two outside candidates.

— The Associated Press

Program offers free college degrees to S.C. inmates

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some inmates in state prisons will soon be able to attend college for free.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it is partnering with Claflin University, a historically Black private school in Orangeburg, to offer bachelor’s degrees to incarcerated people. The program is slated to start in 2021, the agency said Thursday.

Claflin will offer the students degrees in criminal justice, psychology and organizational management, as well as minors and certificates.

The program is part of a federal initiative to help prisoners earn university credentials. School and prison officials say the partnership will help give prisoners skills to return to society successfully.

— The Associated Press