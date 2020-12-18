NYC cathedral gunman left note about taking hostages

NEW YORK — The man killed by police Sunday after he opened fire on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral had a note in his pocket that said he had planned to take hostages and use them as leverage to get U.S. aid for Latin America, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.

Luis Vasquez, 52, started shooting as people were leaving a Christmas choral concert at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan, the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. Witnesses said they heard Vasquez screaming, “Shoot me! Kill me!” as police officers at the event returned fire, killing him. No one else was injured.

In the note — which police found along with Vasquez’s two semiautomatic handguns and a backpack containing at least five lengths of rope, four lighters, tape, knives, a can of gasoline and a Bible — the gunman railed against the U.S. government’s treatment of Latin America. Vasquez, a native of the Dominican Republic who lived with his mother in the Bronx, wrote that the hostages he sought to take would not be harmed if the U.S. government, financial institutions and other entities met his demands to provide money to impoverished people in Latin America.

In the note, the law enforcement official said, Vasquez wrote he did not expect to make it home. Investigators are looking into whether he was intending to be killed by police gunfire.

The note was first reported by NBC New York.

— The Associated Press

Texas autopsy finds fatal police shot hit man in back

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Black man who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer last week died from a single gunshot wound to the back, according to results of an independent autopsy released by an attorney for his family.

Joshua Feast, 22, died Dec. 9 after he was shot by La Marque police Officer Jose Santos, who is now on paid leave. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Feast’s family, said the autopsy results released Wednesday night align with statements from witnesses who said Feast was running away from police when he was shot.

“We, now based on the results of the independent autopsy and based on the medical records taken from the night that Joshua Feast was killed, are demanding that Officer Santos be terminated immediately,” Crump said.

La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson had said that Feast was a person of interest in several recent shootings in the city on the southern edge of Houston and that weapons were found at the scene of his fatal shooting.

The Galveston County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are investigating Feast’s death.

— The Associated Press

Python-sniffing dogs have 1st success in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Truman, the python-sniffing black Labrador retriever, recently tracked down his first snake in a new program Florida is using to eradicate the invasive species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently began training Truman and another dog named Eleanor to detect a python’s scent and alert handlers when they’ve come across one. Truman found an 8-foot Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.

Between 100,000 and 300,000 pythons are estimated to be threatening the fragile Florida Everglades ecosystem as they devour native mammals and birds, disrupting the natural balance of predator and prey. They’ve been successful at reproducing in the swampy Everglades because they have no predators. Females can lay up to 100 eggs.

Trainers use python-scented towels and live pythons with surgically implanted trackers to teach the dogs to pick up a snake’s scent. The dogs were trained for more than a month before going out in the wild, according to the agency’s website.

— The Associated Press

Tennessee effort to expand number of Black doctors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new collaboration aims to create more Black doctors in Tennessee.

Meharry Medical College in Nashville announced Monday that it had partnered with the Memphis institutions of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, University of Memphis and Church Health in an initiative to expand access to education, training and research for Black medical students, news outlets reported.

The collaboration will mean clinical training for students at the university and Meharry as well as resident doctors at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. It will also provide university students access to more programs at Meharry, health officials said.

— The Associated Press