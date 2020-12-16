Seattle plans to clear out homeless encampment

SEATTLE — Makeshift barricades have been placed around a Seattle park and dozens of black clad protesters were on the scene Wednesday after city officials announced plans to remove a homeless encampment and its residents.

Michael Winter, a longtime neighbor of Cal Anderson Park, said he no longer ventures past the turf field, considering it “hazardous” among the piles of trash and tents, KOMO-TV reported.

City officials have posted notices saying a sweep of the park was scheduled on Wednesday to remove the tents and trash. However, entrances to the ball field have been glued shut and wooden pallets and metal fencing have been placed around the area.

The Seattle Police Department said they will be present if asked by the city to accompany park crews.

Some nearby residents have argued the encampment has brought crime and filth to the neighborhood and hope a sweep will make a difference.

“We want to be empathetic and tolerant,” Winter said. “At the same time, there’s a health and safety factor.”

— The Associated Press

Missouri HBCU can set up

law enforcement academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lincoln University in Jefferson City has received a one-year probationary license for a law enforcement training academy, which supporters say is the first such academy in the country at an historically Black university.

Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten signed the license during a ceremony Tuesday at the university, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Parson said the academy could have far-reaching impacts at a time when law enforcement agencies are working to improve their diversity.

The academy will focus on attracting low-income students from minority communities. Classes will be capped at 24, with the first enrollees starting in January.

The academy will be mostly funded with tuition and fees from recruits. Any additional revenue generated would support initiatives in the university’s strategic plan.

— The Associated Press

Man convicted of killing

2 at grocery gets life term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Gregory Bush, 53, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Jefferson Circuit Court to two counts of murder, criminal attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting at the Kroger in suburban Louisville in 2018, news outlets reported.

A judge sentenced him to two life terms to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole.

Pleading guilty but mentally ill means the Kentucky Department of Corrections must provide Bush with treatment and medication during his term, according to Jeff Cooke, a spokesman for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Under a plea agreement, Bush also was set to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in February. Federal prosecutors alleged the shooting of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, was racially motivated, though Attorney General William Barr agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Police said Bush first stopped at a historically Black church nearby before heading with his handgun to the busy grocery store.

Bush then walked into the store, pulled a gun from his waist and shot a man in the back of the head, then kept shooting him multiple times, according to an arrest report. The report said Bush then walked outside and killed a woman in the parking lot. Each victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two victims had never met Bush.

— The Associated Press

Judge tosses more tainted

drug convictions in Chicago

CHICAGO — A judge on Tuesday threw out the felony drug convictions of six men who were framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant’s team, bringing to 100 the number of overturned convictions linked to a years-long scheme to shake down residents of one of the city’s poorest communities.

The Cook County court hearing marked the latest chapter in a story of corruption that has been breathtaking in its scope in the four years since judges in Chicago started overturning drug cases of Black drug dealers and residents of the Ida B. Wells public housing project on the city’s South Side. They were convicted after they refused to pay then-Sgt. Ronald Watts and his tactical unit.

Watts and another officer pleaded guilty in 2013 to stealing money from an FBI informant. Watts was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

As in many of the previous cases that have been tossed out, the stories of latest six men are those of people who were simply going about their lives when they were framed. They were nothing more dangerous than sitting outside, parking a car, or walking in a public housing hallway.

— The Associated Press