Police fire officer for ‘racially insensitive’ online posts

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Police Department said an officer was fired for racially insensitive social media posts he wrote during national protests this year against racism and police brutality.

New Orleans Police Sgt. Anthony Edenfield was terminated Friday, the department said in a statement. The firing happened six months after the department stripped him of his duties and launched a probe into the posts.

The department didn’t provide details about Edenfield’s social media posts. But screenshots of the posts that were circulated on Facebook included one comment that said “these idiots want to act like animals,” The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“I am running them over, and shooting if lethal force were my only way out,” the comment said.

Another comment was posted in response to a New York Times writer’s assertion that destroying property is not violence because it can be replaced.

— The Associated Press

Connecticut 1st state requiring Black, Latino studies coursesHARTFORD, CT — Connecticut became the first state in the nation to require all high schools in the state to offer courses in Black and Latino studies.

Gov. Ned Lamont officially announced on Wednesday that the law was in place.

Lamont signed it last year.

It directs all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of the African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy, and culture.

Last week, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the course, which was a final step needed to implement the requirement.

Currently, 27 percent of Connecticut’s students identify as Hispanic or Latino and 13 percent identify as Black or African-American, according to Connecticut education commissioner Miguel Cardona.

High schools may offer the course in the 2021-2022 academic year and will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the fall of 2022.

— CNN

Black woman suing Fort Worth following ‘unlawful’ home raidFort Worth, TX — A peaceful night eating dinner became an hours-long nightmare for Nelda Price and her husband.

Price was in her nightgown and her husband was in his pajamas when Fort Worth police officers “smashed in the doors of the residence and stormed into the house with guns drawn” on March 11, according to a lawsuit filed by Price against the city of Fort Worth on behalf of her and her late husband, John.

The two 69-year-olds, who are Black, were not given verbal warning before police busted through their front door, the lawsuit claims. They were zip-cuffed on their front yard for hours as officers ransacked their home, the suit says.

The filing claims that once the Prices were allowed to return to their home, it was destroyed. It claims a warrant was on a table, noting that officers were looking for methamphetamines, narcotics trafficking and anything pertaining to narcotics trafficking organization.

The warrant, obtained by CNN through Price’s attorney, authorized the police to enter without knocking and announcing themselves before entry. It also shows that no items were seized during the search of the Price home.

“In the days and weeks that followed, both Mr. and Mrs. Price suffered from progressively increasing stress, anxiety, and anguish over their experience,” the complaint read. Their lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages.

— CNN

Ashville county commissioners: Remove Confederate monument

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to accept a city-county task force recommendation to remove the Vance Monument from Pack Square in Asheville.

Next, the matter will go before the Asheville City Council. The monument is on city property, so whether it stays or goes is not a done deal.

The 65-foot stone obelisk was designed by Biltmore Estate architect William Sharp Smith erected in 1896 in honor of Weaverville native Zebulon Vance. Vance was a Civil War officer, North Carolina governor and U.S. senator. He also owned slaves.

The monument built in his name became a flashpoint for local protest after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was repeatedly vandalized, shrouded until the cover blew off, then officially declared a symbol of systemic racism which threatened public safety.

Then came the opportunity to hear from the public. But only about a half dozen people participated in comments that were taken by phone.

“Once the monument is down, it’s your fault,” one person said.

Those who spoke asked that the obelisk not be removed.

Some cited architectural reasons.

“The obelisk form is universal, it’s uplifting, it points to heaven, it’s inspirational,” one person said.

Others favored preserving heritage and history.

“It is silly to judge a historical figure by so-called enlightened modern standards,” another person argued.

“Generations of African-Americans have suffered and continue to suffer from the policies that started in Vance’s time,” another caller said, lashing out against Vance.

— CNN

Anti-Black racism course lecture materials available PITTSBURGH, Pa. — In late August, the University of Pittsburgh made local headlines with the creation of its Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology, and Resistance course.

This semester, the one-credit online course was mandatory for full-time first-year students, but other eligible students could enroll in the course if interested.

Now, anyone can go to Pitt’s website and access the materials used in the Anti-Black Racism course.

This includes recorded lectures as well as recommended readings on different intersectional aspects of Black history, culture and anti-Black racism.

“Many people asked us about this course, even as we were discussing it during the summer,” said Ann E. Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor at Pitt. “I’m proud of and thankful for the faculty who put this course together. It’s been a tremendous success so far, and I look forward to hearing from the students who have now completed the course.”

The course was originally created this past summer following global Black Lives Matter protests and intense public scrutiny on police killings.

— CNN

Governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aidDENVER, Co. — A Colorado Springs barbershop owner has sued the governor in relation to roughly $4 million in coronavirus relief designated for minority-owned small businesses, claiming the funding is unconstitutional and the race-based requirement should be removed.

Locals Barbershop owner Etienne Hardre, who is white, filed the lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the state minority business office and its director. Hardre argued that the aid intended for businesses that are at least 51% minority-owned is based entirely on race and is discriminatory, The Denver Post reported.

The Colorado governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from the AP about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Hardre lost a third of his barbershop’s revenue during the pandemic, but since he is white, he can’t receive the aid designated for minority-owned businesses.

The lawsuit seeks to remove the race-based requirement from qualifying for the aid, which is part of a larger $57 million package designated for small businesses and arts organizations. To qualify, businesses must follow COVID-19 safety restrictions.

— The Associated Press

Alabama transit system updated after bus boycott anniversaryMONTGOMERY, Ala. — A public transit system in Alabama’s capital city is set to receive major upgrades with a $6.5 million federal grant announced days after the 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Montgomery officials announced Monday that the city planned to use federal aid money to buy more than 10 new or replacement buses, install a dozen new bus shelters and amenities, improve bus stations, launch an on-demand service and give hazard pay to system operators, among other investments, The Advertiser reported.

The announcement came two days after the anniversary marking the first mass meeting that launched the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955. The yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers was ignited by the arrest of Rosa Parks, a then-42-year-old Black woman who refused to give up her seat on a segregated city bus to white passengers. The actions played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

— The Associated Press

Mississippi official questions 1 name on lynching memorialOXFORD, Miss. — An elected official in Mississippi says he doesn’t want to approve a memorial for seven Black people known to have been lynched in Lafayette County between 1885 and 1935 because one man on the marker was accused in a killing.

Lafayette County supervisors met Monday and delayed final approval of the marker, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The marker is proposed to go outside the county courthouse on the Square in Oxford, near a Confederate monument that has stood since 1907.

Calls to remove the Confederate monument have intensified in recent months amid the national discussion over racial injustice, but the all-white Board of Supervisors have said the soldier statue will remain.

During a discussion Monday about the lynching memorial, one of the five supervisors, David Rikard, said he had concerns about the marker listing Lawson Patton, who was accused of killing a white woman in 1908. Rikard said Patton was “caught red handed” committing an “extremely violent” crime.

“I don’t want to memorialize anyone for doing a horrific act,” Rikard said.

Many lynching victims in the U.S. were Black people who were accused — sometimes falsely — of committing a violent crime.

Patton never went to trial because a white mob seized him from the Lafayette County Jail and lynched him. Patton was sometimes called Nelse Patton in documents. According to the New York Times’ 1908 account of the lynching, W.V. Sullivan, a former U.S. senator from Mississippi, led the lynch mob.

— The Associated Press

Task force recommends ways to improve N.C. teacher diversityRALEIGH, N.C. — Expanding financial assistance for student-teachers, promoting anti-bias instructional practices and building support networks are among several recommendations finalized on Monday by a task force North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commissioned to study K-12 educator diversity.

The DRIVE Task Force — comprised of nearly three-dozen educators, administrators, education advocates, government and university system representatives and business leaders — met several times virtually during the second half of 2020. Cooper announced the panel’s creation in December 2019 during a summit on increasing and retaining the percentage of teachers of color in public schools.

While Black, Hispanic and other minority students comprised 53% of the statewide public school population in the 2018-19 school year, only 21% of teachers were considered minorities, the report said. The gap hasn’t improved as children from minority groups have become an increasing percentage of school population overall, according to report statistics.

Cooper, speaking online to the panel on Monday, said having a diverse teaching workforce in schools benefits all students, recalling his own childhood in integrated schools starting in sixth grade.

Diversity goals also should be incorporated into school and district performance indicators, the report said. The task force suggested statewide performance goals such as increasing by 15% annually the number of educators of color admitted to teacher preparation programs and by retaining annually at least 95 percent of the state’s educators of color.

Other recommendations include incorporating “anti-racist, anti-bias” and “culturally responsive” teacher instructional methods into the state’s professional teaching standards and by requiring mentoring programs that help new teachers of color.

— The Associated Press