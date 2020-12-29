Sister turns gubernatorial hopeful since fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The sister of a Black man who was killed by Richmond police in 2018 has formally announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, said Tuesday that she was running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.

Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher, was fatally shot by a police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis. Just before the confrontation, he had struck several cars with his vehicle, then ran onto Interstate 95, naked and unarmed, during rush-hour traffic.

Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues. She lobbied for a law to dispatch mental health providers alongside police to help people in crisis situations. During a ceremonial signing of the law earlier this month, the 38-year-old candidate blasted state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam for what she called a “watered down, ineffective” law.

Breonna Taylor sculpture smashed to bits in California

OAKLAND, Calif. — Police are investigating after a sculpture of Breonna Taylor was smashed to pieces in downtown Oakland over the weekend, authorities said.

The bust was installed just two weeks ago to honor Taylor, the Black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky during a botched drug raid in March.

The installation at Latham Square was found destroyed on Saturday, prompting police to launch an investigation, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Sculptor Leo Carson called the destruction of his work an act of “racist aggression” against Taylor, whose killing was among those that led to protests in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the nation. He said the sculpture was to honor the legacy of the Black Lives Matter movement and its influences on contemporary political art.

The vandalism comes months after marchers took to the streets to protest the killings of Taylor and of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Maryland eyes repealing of pro-Confederate state song

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After decades of debate, legislators are finally sensing strong support for repealing the state’s song, a Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy against “Northern scum” that refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot.

“Maryland, My Maryland,” set to the traditional seasonal tune of “O, Tannenbaum,” was written as a poem in 1861 by James Ryder Randall and adopted as the state song in 1939. Lawmakers have tried to replace it since 1974. This year’s nationwide protests against racial injustice may have made the difference.

Maryland was a border state in 1861, and many of its residents at the time sympathized with Randall’s call to secede from the Union. He wrote it as he was distraught over the shooting of a friend during a melee when Union troops marched through Baltimore on their way to Washington.

State Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat, has sponsored previous measures targeting the song, and is trying again. She said she’s “cautiously optimistic” 2021 will be the year.

Previous attempts to change the state song have stalled over disagreements about finding a replacement. This time, sponsors are trying to avoid that debate by repealing it, but not replacing it.

“Confederate-sympathizing language is not representative of who we are as a state any longer,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who last year became the first Black and first woman to hold the leadership post. She’s confident a repeal will finally pass in the session that begins in January.

Home prices rise at fastest pace in more than 6 years

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices jumped in October by the most in more than six years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drives the number of available properties for sale to record lows.

That combination of strong demand and limited supply pushed home prices up 7.9% in October compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That’s the largest annual increase since June 2014.

“The data from the last several months are consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” said Craig Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

All 19 cities reported larger year-over-year price gains in October than in September, Lazzara said.

The biggest price gain was in Phoenix for the 17th straight month, where home prices rose 12.7% from a year ago. It was followed by Seattle with 11.7% and San Diego at 11.6%.

Louisiana court’s museum named after retiring justice

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s high court is naming its museum after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first Black and second female to serve in that role on the court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court Museum includes portraits of all 25 chief justices who have presided over the court throughout history. Additionally, the museum contains a replica of the building, historical papers from the Plessy v. Ferguson case — the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine — and information on New Orleans Colonial Law and Louisiana Civil Code.

The Museum is also home to the “Women in the Law” exhibit, a historical timeline chronicling women’s “firsts” achievements in law, highlighting their determination, commitment, and often under-recognized contributions to jurisprudence.

Johnson is set to retire on Thursday after more than three decades as a judge and then justice in Louisiana.

“I have a commitment to the fair application of justice, first in my role as Chief Justice but also to leave a legacy to those who follow in my path as I was inspired by many of the jurists whose accomplishments are memorialized in the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum,” Johnson said in a statement from the court. “I am pleased that the Museum further commemorates that commitment.”

Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state may get statue

MADISON, Wis. z— The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison is set to consider approving a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state next month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board was expected to consider during a January meeting a formal proposal to erect a statue of Vel Phillips on the Capitol grounds.

Gov. Tony Evers created an advisory committee earlier this month to work on the statue proposal. Board approval would allow that committee to move forward with picking a sculptor and fundraising. The statue is expected to cost about $250,000.

The sculpture would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.

Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, started pushing for the statue during the summer in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality.

