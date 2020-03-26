Shooting near SEPTA Girard station leaves 3 wounded
A shooting early Thursday near a transit station in Philadelphia left two men and a woman injured, authorities said.
The shooting near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Girard station occurred about 9 a.m., though it wasn’t clear what sparked the gunfire.
The two men were each shot multiple times in the legs, while the 56-year-old woman was shot once in the left arm. All three were hospitalized in stable condition, but their names and further details about the shooting were not disclosed.
Authorities said the shooter apparently fled the scene on foot. No arrests had been made.
Martz to suspend interstate bus service for 2 weeks
Martz Group will suspend its bus service to New York City and Philadelphia for two weeks starting Saturday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which operates buses from Wilkes-Barre and Scranton to New York several times a day, announced the suspension of service Wednesday.
Buses will continue to run through Friday to allow those who work in “essential, life-sustaining businesses” to find an alternative transportation and then service will be suspended until at least April 13, according to a statement posted to the Martz website.
“In light of guidance from the federal government that individuals leaving the New York City Metro Area should self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, Martz will discontinue scheduled service into New York City and Philadelphia for two weeks,” the statement reads.
‘Sexually violent predator’ laws upheld in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld laws Thursday that require offenders deemed “sexually violent predators” to undergo lifetime counseling and registration as well as be the subject of community notices.
The requirements have the legitimate purpose of keeping the community safe and therefore do not amount to extra punishment, the court said in reversing a lower court’s decision.
The case is one of several under review in Pennsylvania that challenge the constitutionality of sex offender registries amid concerns about harassment, ostracism and unfair punishment.
About 10% of the state’s nearly 2,000 registered sex offenders have been deemed sexually violent predators thought to be at the highest risk of reoffending.
The case in Thursday’s ruling involves a Butler County man, Joseph Butler, who pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors for repeated sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl. The judge sentenced him to prison and, after an evidentiary hearing, designated him a sexually violent predator.
— Compiled from Wire Services
The judge in actor Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case in suburban Philadelphia similarly deemed him a sexually violent predator in a hearing that followed his 2018 jury conviction. Cosby, 82, who is serving a three- to 10-year prison term, has raised the issue and others in appeals that have so far been unsuccessful.
