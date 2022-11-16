Ms. S, a 33-year-old Black woman living in Philadelphia, had an uncomplicated pregnancy until she was nearing 38 weeks. That’s when, during an office visit, we learned that she had high blood pressure for the first time. Given how far along she was in her pregnancy and the risks of this new condition, we recommended her labor be induced. Her labor and the birth of her baby went well, but immediately after delivery, she began to bleed significantly — she was having a postpartum hemorrhage. A hemorrhage cart, carrying all of the necessary medications and tools to respond, was rushed into the room. A coordinated and quick response by our team controlled her bleeding, and she was safely discharged home with her baby, along with being enrolled in a remote blood pressure monitoring program to keep watch for dangers that can appear even after going home.
Unfortunately, this story is all too familiar to delivery hospitals across our county. There is a maternal health care crisis in the United States. Not only is the U.S. maternal mortality rate higher than the rate in all other industrialized nations, but Black women continue to die from pregnancy-related causes at alarming rates. The Black-white mortality gap in pregnancy-related deaths has endured for decades, with Black women dying at rates three to four times higher than white women. For every maternal death, more than 100 women experience a severe complication during or shortly after pregnancy, and these events are much more likely to occur in Black women. But that doesn’t have to be the case: The majority of maternal deaths are preventable.
While continued nationwide efforts to improve maternal morbidity and mortality and work to eliminate disparities are crucial, there is a critical need to focus specifically on health care delivery. We need to make changes that deliver care to patients when and where they need it — in hospital rooms, outpatient clinics, and even their own homes.
The story of Ms. S is not unique, and it highlights the need for coordinated team recognition of, and response to, the most common complications after delivery. A hemorrhage like hers is one of the leading causes of maternal death. Additionally, pregnancy-related high blood pressure is a leading cause of illness for new moms even after being discharged home.
Changes in health care have led to increased consolidation, with the formation of multihospital systems — 67% of U.S. hospitals are now affiliated with a health system in some way. The same model has played out across our region. These organizational changes provide a unique opportunity to utilize a “systems” approach to address maternal morbidity and mortality and to integrate equity in quality improvement efforts across several hospitals. This allows for a “learning lab” where we can rapidly measure if our efforts are working, and successes can be accelerated to help more women. In order to capitalize on this opportunity, health systems — large and small, urban, suburban or rural — need to set expectations for a collaborative approach with a clear, common goal.
In 2020, our health system — which spans a large geographic footprint, including five hospitals that provide obstetrical care and attend to 20,000 births a year in Philadelphia and the surrounding region in Pennsylvania and New Jersey — set a bold goal that put women’s health as a central pillar of success for the system. That included a measurable, systemwide goal to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality in Black women, who represent 28% of the nearly 20,000 deliveries at our hospitals each year. The goal of the structure was to create “systemness,” a shared systemwide goal, to allow for quicker dissemination of best practices to curtail severe maternal mortality in Black women much faster than any individual hospital could accomplish alone.
This systemwide setup created a team culture that allowed each hospital to share their best practices and learn other proven approaches that they may not yet have implemented. Previously, for example, patients pregnant with twins who had large uterine fibroids may not have been identified as high-risk for postpartum hemorrhage at one hospital in our system, but would have been identified as such at another hospital. Together, we standardized our approach with a hemorrhage risk assessment tool that ensures patients like this are identified as high-risk at all our hospitals, and that they get the right care at each place.
In addition to standardizing our methods to be ready for, recognize, and respond to patients suffering from postpartum hemorrhage, we also shared research on strategies to lower cesarean delivery rates and birth complications to stimulate discussions around other interventions that could impact maternal morbidity and mortality. For example, we made changes to care for patients with anemia during pregnancy and standardized the processes used to induce labor to reduce cesarean delivery and other complications. And we have extended our care through text messaging and remote monitoring to keep watch for dangerous conditions that can arise even after patients go home from the hospital. This text-based follow-up, after pregnancy-related high blood pressure, is the standard of care across our system.
A sharp focus on equity is core to all of this work. We launched implicit bias training to root out discrimination that can impact patient care, conducted surveys of staff and providers, ran an education and awareness campaign, and invited speakers to widen our perspectives. Importantly, we developed a dashboard to track and regularly communicate our progress to all members of the care teams.
In our first year, these efforts resulted in a 30% reduction in maternal morbidity and mortality in Black women across the entire system, compared with the prior year. We’ve now expanded our efforts to focus on improving outcomes for all pregnant patients of color. We know that this work is a journey, that with each year we’ll encounter new challenges, and even setbacks, which will remind us of the urgency and necessity of our work to overcome the sustained perils of giving birth as a Black woman in America.
A patchwork of advocacy, good intentions, pilot programs, and even new laws is insufficient to reverse course on what has become a shameful part of American health care. We can make a difference with a deliberate, systemwide approach, and quality improvement efforts that put equity front and center. Behind it all, we must deploy an unwavering, core commitment to breaking the cycle that too often claims the lives of Black women when their children’s are just beginning.
