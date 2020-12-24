As the holiday season fades and the new year dawns, it is time to reflect on the past as we anticipate a better 2021.

“In everything give thanks to the Father” is an immensely popular saying that many Caribbean immigrants use as a coping mechanism to stay motivated when they are treated unfairly or when life in general hands them a raw deal.

For many immigrants who have lost their source of income or suffered the loss of a loved one (maybe due to COVID-19), finding something to give thanks for under these circumstances and during the holidays is not an easy task. An immigrant trying to survive, may find himself or herself in an unfair situation in which they must turn to their faith or mentally resist the temptation to give up.

It is a given that immigrants, on a whole, must be prepared to overcome even those subtle discrimination tactics that are prevalent in the workplace. For instance, a Brown-skinned immigrant with a heavy accent is always expected to work harder for less pay, especially if he or she is from a country where the people are of African descent.

More frequently than not, they are paid below the minimum wage (unlike their Caucasian counterpart of European descent) and have little to no paid time off after putting in the agreed number of years and dedication to the job. The immigrants who work in the service industry, for instance, are more likely to be marginalized in this manner.

Many Caribbean immigrants who came to this country in the 1970s can tell stories of biases and unfair treatment, but it took them years to recognize that they were even treated badly. Why? The main reason is because as an immigrant, they were grateful to have any job. Even if they could complain, they felt as if there was (and still is) little to no recourse because they were afraid of losing their job.

From personal interactions with friends and family, we know that many Caribbean-Americans in these situations, find creative ways to stay focused on their goals (of realizing the American dream). They have learned through the hardships back in their homeland, how to overcome depression and look at the glass as half-full instead of half-empty as they rise above these circumstances. They keep reminding themselves, that back in their Caribbean island homes they had even less resources but somehow, they were able to make ends meet. They adopt an “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere” mentality.

In the Caribbean, government help for the poor is usually earmarked for the handicapped and senior citizens who have no other means of support. In most instances, poor people have no choice than to rely on their families or assistance from a good Samaritan and basically live off the land.

In contrast, one big plus here in the United States is that there is more support in the form of nonprofit organizations. Many legal immigrants who work but are close to or at the poverty level can sign up for various welfare services that are life sustaining.

During the Christmas season, there are NPOs like Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, Make a Wish Foundation, Santas Helpers, the United Way that all donate food and toys to needy families. And if the families are not too proud to accept these acts of kindness, the help is available.

A friend shared with us how her 35-year-old son, David, came home from work a couple of days ago and told her a story about a 25-year-old immigrant from Panama who he met on the job. The young man told him how he came to this country with very little but the clothing on his back. He said that he was only 13 when his parents had an opportunity to pack him up and send him to live with relatives in the States.

When he got here, they lived an extremely poor life. He went hungry most nights but despite all of this, he is now an adult who is ready to realize his dreams. He has worked hard and saved all his life to build a house and that dream is now a reality.

David, who is a son of Caribbean immigrants, was born here in the United States, and he never experienced much of any hardship. It blew his mind that this 25-year-old “immigrant kid” who didn’t even have the kinds of opportunities that he did is already poised to build a home from the ground up. It opened up his eyes to endless possibilities — possibilities that were right in front of him his whole entire life, but he was walking around with blinders on. He didn’t think much of poor immigrants. He vowed that he is going to do better.

During this Christmas season and into the new post-COVID years, we all can learn from each other.

As Michelle Obama said, “Our greatness comes when we appreciate each other’s strengths, when we learn from each other and when we lean on each other.”