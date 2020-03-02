Apple to pay millions over battery-related slowdown
SAN FRANCISCO — IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries.
Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to a deal stemming from Apple’s 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said.
IPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. They must file claims to get the award. If too many people file, the $25 amount could shrink.
Former GE chief executive Jack Welch dies at age 84
BOSTON — Jack Welch, who transformed General Electric Co. into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and parlayed his legendary business acumen into a retirement career as a corporate leadership guru, has died. He was 84.
His death was confirmed Monday by GE. The cause of death was renal failure, his wife Suzy told The New York Times.
Welch was born Nov. 19, 1935, as the only child of an Irish working-class family in Salem, Mass. He became one of the nation’s most well-known and highly regarded corporate leaders during his tenure as chairman and chief executive from 1981 to 2001. He personified the “cult of the CEO” during the late-1990s boom, when GE’s soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world.
A chemical engineer graduate from the University of Massachusetts and University of Illinois, Welch transformed the company from a maker of appliances and light bulbs into an industrial and financial services powerhouse. During his tenure, GE’s revenue grew nearly fivefold and its market capitalization increased 30-fold.
He is survived by his third wife, Suzy Welch, and four children from his first marriage.
Top official resigns from troubled African soccer body
CAIRO — The troubled governing body of Africa soccer lost its top administrator on Monday when he resigned less than one year into the job.
The Confederation of African Football said Mouad Hajji left citing “personal reasons and indicating the need to return to Morocco as soon as possible.”
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
Hajji spent most of his time at CAF working with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura during her six-month spell as a special delegate to run the Cairo-based organization. An audit of CAF’s finances from 2015-19 detailed irregularities and possible fraud in accounts described as “unreliable and not trustworthy.”
