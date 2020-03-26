Public defender reinstated after uproar over suspension
MINNEAPOLIS — One of Minnesota’s top public defenders was reinstated Wednesday, three months after being placed on paid leave pending an investigation into her performance.
Mary Moriarty welcomed the decision, saying she will continue to be an outspoken advocate for racial justice and marginalized communities.
The Minnesota Board of Public Defense said Moriarty would receive a written reprimand and return to work as Hennepin County’s Chief Public Defender on March 30.
Moriarty, appointed in 2014, received an outpouring of support from public defenders and legal rights advocates nationwide after she was placed on leave in December with no clear explanation from the State Board.
The board’s vice chair, Molly Jannetta, was quoted Wednesday by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as saying Moriarty was being reprimanded because she “failed to follow basic tenets of the chief public defender memorandum of understanding, general office policies and general behavioral expectations for all state chief defenders.”
Opposition leader abducted with campaign team in Mali
BAMAKO, Mali — The leader of Mali’s political opposition and members of his campaign team have been taken hostage by gunmen in the north, the spokesman for his political party said Thursday.
Soumaila Cisse’s bodyguard died from injuries sustained during the abduction and two others are injured, according to spokesman Demba Traore. They are being treated.
Cissé placed second in the 2018 presidential election “At the moment, Soumaila Cissé and some members of his campaign team are still being held hostage,” Traore said. They were abducted in the Niafunke circle area where he was campaigning for Sunday’s legislative elections.
The kidnapping has not been claimed but took place in an area controlled by extremist groups linked to al-Qaida.
The Malian government said in a statement that “all practical arrangements are being made to find the missing personalities and bring them back to their families.”
Extremists kill 92 in deadliest attack on Chad soldiers
N’DJAMENA, Chad — Boko Haram extremists have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in the deadliest attack on the nation’s forces, Chad’s president said.
The attack took place overnight Sunday into Monday in the village of Boma in the Lac province near the border with Nigeria and Niger.
President Idriss Deby gave the toll on state television late Tuesday after visiting the site.
“Never in our history have we lost so many men at one time,” he said.
Boko Haram extremists have killed tens of thousands and forced millions from their homes during their more than decade-long insurgency.
The Islamic extremist group also killed 50 Nigerian soldiers on Monday in a separate attack in Yobe state in Nigeria’s north.
— Compiled from Wire Services
