Guinea voters back change to extend president’s term
CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea has voted to change its constitution, according to provisional results from a referendum that could see the West African country’s president remain in power for two more terms.
Nearly 92% of voters on March 22 supported the change, according to the head of Guinea’s electoral commission, Amadou Salifou Kebe, who gave the results late Friday.
The proposal would keep a two-term limit on presidencies, but increase the length of each term from five years to six. President Alpha Conde, whose second and final term ends in December, has implied that his previous terms served would not count, meaning the 82-year-old could remain in office for another 12 years.
Opposition parties said at least 10 people were killed in violence surrounding Sunday’s vote, while the government said 4 died.
Despite the boycott, violence and fears surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the turnout was 61%, according to Kebe. Guineans also voted for National Assembly seats.
Ministry confirms 10 virus cases in cut-off Gaza StripThe virus found a way into the Gaza Strip, even though the Mediterranean enclave has been largely cut off from the world by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas militants seized it 13 years ago.
On Monday, the Health Ministry said a new case was confirmed among the quarantined, bringing the total to 10. It added all of them were in good condition and receiving care at a special field hospital.
Yet the terrifying possibility of an outbreak in one of the world’s most crowded territories — 2 million people squeezed into an area twice the size of Washington, D.C. —does not seem to have registered fully. Many in Gaza seem to accept Hamas assurances that the threat is contained.
In the meantime, Hamas is racing to build two massive quarantine facilities — hoping to prevent the disease from spreading and overwhelming Gaza’s already shattered health system.
Rescues, power outages follow ‘100-year flood’ in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A few hundred utility customers remained without power early Monday after severe weather spawned what forecasters called a “100-year flood” in Cleveland and led to a number of water rescues.
Meanwhile, flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in place for some rivers, including the Black River in Elyria and the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg. Drivers were being urged to be alert and avoid travel in areas where flooding had occurred or was expected.
Roughly 400 First Energy customers were still without service Monday morning, although most were expected to be restored by noon. The mot outages were reported in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.
The rescues and outages came after strong storms containing heavy rains and gusty winds roared through the region over the weekend, causing flooding and related problems.
