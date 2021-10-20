Scott Looney, the head of the Hawken School near Cleveland and a leader in private education, had become disenchanted. The majority of American high schools, even the best money could buy, he believed, were delivering a misguided education. They treated students as passive receptacles and downplayed the importance of attributes such as collaboration and the many types of learning taking place outside classrooms. They reduced the high school experience of students with college aspirations to a formulaic pursuit of success in a narrow set of advanced courses that blocked many from exploring their passions.
Looney wanted to create a new secondary-school model, not just at Hawken and other privileged private schools, but also for the public school system that educated the vast majority of the nation's students. "The industrial production model of putting kids on an assembly line when they're 4 and moving them through at the same pace, asking them to do functionally the same work, is toxic," he told us at his Hawken office in May.
He envisioned schools where students learned math, history and science not as isolated subjects in classroom-bound courses but while working together to address real-world issues like soil conservation, homelessness and illegal immigration. Such learning would make schooling more meaningful for students and thus more engaging, Looney believed. It would let students demonstrate more talents to colleges, holding out the prospect of a wider, more diverse range of students entering higher education's top ranks.
The existing high school transcript, however, with its simple summary of courses and grades, wouldn't do justice to the interdisciplinary, project-based learning he wanted. It wouldn't capture students' creativity, persistence and other qualities. Looney needed a radically different way to portray students' high school experiences, one that replaced grades with a richer picture. But he didn't know what it was.
Neil Mehta changed that. Mehta was a Hawken parent and faculty member at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine in 2013 when he attended one of Looney's early presentations on his frustrations with high school education. Looney included grades among schooling's "sacred cows" that should be abandoned, proposing instead that students be awarded credits for achieving a school's standards on a range of knowledge, skills and learning traits.
After the presentation, Mehta mentioned to Looney that the Lerner medical school didn't give grades and measured its students' grasp of patient care, health-care systems and other topics by evaluating essaid and supporting evidence gathered in electronic portfolios. "We're already doing what you're talking about," he told Looney. Looney met with Mehta, studied the Lerner model, visited its campus and was convinced he could track on a single digital platform the knowledge and skills students acquired during high school, without grades - what he would go on to call a mastery transcript. "I thought, hell, if they could do it at a medical school, I should be able to do it in high schools, where no one dies if you get it wrong."
Today, 275 private high schools and 125 public schools are part of the nonprofit Mastery Transcript Consortium (MTC). They are in various stages of designing and launching the transcript - and working to make Looney's radical vision a reality. Started in 2017, the organization is expanding rapidly.
The head of the Cleveland public school system recently joined the consortium's board of directors, and the consortium is in discussions with state and education officials in North Dakota, Vermont, Utah and elsewhere to bring the transcript to hundreds more public high schools. And after a pilot year, the consortium officially introduced the new transcript last fall, with 250 students in 14 of the member schools applying to more than 200 colleges and universities with the transcript - and earning admission to 170 schools as different as Middlebury College, MIT and the University of Oklahoma.
And yet, despite its early victories, Looney's crusade for a fundamentally different way of capturing students' high school experience has also drawn skeptics. They say that the mastery transcript is a bridge too far for already overburdened schools and college admission offices, and that abandoning grades would hurt disadvantaged students' college prospects.
Indeed, the trajectory thus far of the mastery transcript illuminates how hard it is both to change entrenched educational practices and to level the educational playing field for students from communities with fewer resources. It remains possible that the concept will turn out to be merely an idealistic and flawed pursuit from a passionate educator. Then again, maybe the mastery transcript is, in fact, the harbinger Looney wants it to be - the start of an evolution that expands what learning is, where it happens and how it's measured.
Looney, 57, was an unlikely revolutionary. He grew up in a working-class Chicago suburb, the son of a police officer and a customer service rep for a manufacturing company; he was born when his parents were teenagers. He went to desultory public schools, worked as a drugstore stock clerk at night, and was the first in his family to finish college, DePauw University in Indiana, where he showed up in a black Rush T-shirt. He graduated with a degree in psychology and went to work for schools that were a world apart from those he encountered growing up.
He parlayed a DePauw connection into a low-level admissions job at the private Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, a quintessential New England boarding school serving the wealthy and well-connected since 1778. Next, as an admissions director at Lake Forest Academy, he catered to Chicago elites. During a decade in admissions and administration at Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he educated auto-industry scions.
Then, in 2006, he was named head of Hawken, a school founded in 1915, when Cleveland was a leading industrial center. Before long, Looney ascended to the executive committee of the National Association of Independent Schools, the professional organization of the private school world. For years, he ran a respected three-day summer retreat for private-school admissions officers in Kennebunkport, Maine.
If many private school leaders hewed to the status quo, Looney was different. In 2011 he brought Doris Korda, a Bell Laboratories engineer and software entrepreneur turned high school math teacher, to Hawken to revamp the school's instruction. Later, she would help Looney launch a new Hawken high school to serve as a laboratory for his education ideas. It would be a school based entirely on "real world" learning, without traditional teaching and grades.
Looney and Korda built the mastery transcript together, combining the concept of "micro-credentials" emerging in higher education with a version of the digital portfolio - featuring students' work samples - that Looney had discovered at the Lerner medical school. The transcript would reflect students' mastery of competencies in half a dozen curriculum areas selected by their schools, many of them reaching beyond the borders of conventional high school subjects and classrooms. Students might earn mastery credits for "understanding cultural differences" in a school's "global perspectives" curriculum category, for example, by studying non-Western history or by working on immigration issues at a local nonprofit.
In a sharp break with tradition, mastery credits would be based on a school's standards rather than teacher judgment - in the same way that Advanced Placement tests are scored against national AP standards. Students would submit work to teams of teachers and outside experts, earning credit if they met school benchmarks. If not, they'd improve their work and resubmit it, a process stressing student growth. "Grades are teacher-level credits, not institutional credits, and given the arbitrariness of teacher grading, class rankings are absurd," Looney told us.
There would be no grades.
Looney and Korda knew that if they couldn't get leading colleges and universities to support the mastery model, the transcript and the educational insurgency it represented would be a non-starter. But convincing higher-ed officials wouldn't be easy, given that the traditional transcript, introduced a century ago, was the single most influential component of college admissions.
"Higher education takes its signals from the elites, so we had to convince them to take us seriously," he said. Similarly, if he could enlist more brand-name private schools, many other high schools, public and private, would follow, he sensed, in the same way Advanced Placement courses had started in elite private schools and spread throughout public education. "I want to use both the independence that I have as an independent school head and the privilege I have by being proximate to powerful people to put as big a dent in the traditional school model as I can," he told us.
So Looney worked his many private school connections, getting leaders of more than two dozen prominent schools to come to Cleveland in 2016 to hear his transcript pitch. Even he was surprised when nearly every school endorsed his heresy, becoming founding members of his Mastery Transcript Consortium. A second event later that year drew another three dozen top schools.
The Hawken board of trustees didn't need convincing to follow Looney's lead. His enterprising approach had already turned an under-enrolled school with a dispirited faculty into a shining star, with sparkling new buildings, an expanding student body that was more than 30 percent people of color, and Korda's innovative educational experiences. They weren't about to say no to his latest idea.
Saida Brema and Sophia D'Attilio were among the first high school students to use the mastery transcript in college admissions. They were seniors last year at Pathways High, not an elite private school but a racially diverse public charter school housed in a decommissioned Lutheran church on Milwaukee's west side. The mastery transcript was perfect for the ungraded, project-based high school, where students studied election law by drafting voting legislation and learned coding, physics and data analytics by building drones.
D'Attilio, a soft-spoken former gymnast and self-described perfectionist, had met Pathways' minimum of 26 foundational credits across the school's six concentration areas - credits such as historical connections, scientific process and oral fluency. She had also earned nine advanced credits, in topics such as advanced design concepts. She set about constructing her transcript early in her senior year, with the help of a private college counselor provided by her parents, saying in her personal statement that she wanted to "activate the voices of others" - and presenting as samples of her work a podcast she and classmates had produced in a seminar on "Native American Stereotypes in Media and Mascots," background research defending the late-18th-century revolt of enslaved Haitians for a mock trial, and her reflections on producing and directing a school play her junior year.
Despite working as a nanny and teaching gymnastics while attending school, she had everything entered into the MTC portal by November of last year and sent a link to the transcript, along with applications, to a dozen colleges. In December, she was accepted at New York University, one of 4,593 of 17,451 early-decision applicants admitted. She had been anxious about using the gradeless mastery transcript but went ahead with it because, she told us on a Zoom call last winter, "it actually shows you who I am as a person."
NYU agreed. While her transcript required more time to read, the absence of a grade-point average wasn't a problem, said Jonathan Williams, the university's assistant vice president for undergraduate admissions. "The rigor behind a 4.0 grade-point average varies greatly from city to city, school to school, district to district," he said. By offering detailed descriptions of what D'Attilio learned in high school and concrete examples of her work, the mastery transcript provided "a deeper understanding of what kind of learner" she was. "She presented an academic profile that shows that she's smart and thoughtful and committed to learning," he said, "but also a personal profile that's really compelling."
