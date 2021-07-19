This weekend is the Mob Movie Con, as well as the second Soprano Con. Both events will take place from July 23rd through July 25th at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City.
What distinguishes this con from others is that it was created by fans and primarily focuses on films and television shows centered on gangsters. It honors fan favorites like "The Sopranos," "Goodfellas," "The Godfather," "A Bronx Tale," "Donnie Brasco" and many others. It will feature interactive fan experiences inspired by street fairs, such as food, music, exhibits and galleries. To round out the festivities, there will be some vehicles on display, cosplay, contests and, of course, pictures and autographs.
Some the celebrities that have been confirmed to make an appearance are Armand Assante, Ice-T, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Madsen, Kathrine Narducci, Tom Sizemore, Tony Darrow, Federico Castelluccio, Vincent Curatola, Sofia Milos, Jerry Adler, Jeff Marchetti, Taral Hicks, David Proval, Eric Roberts, Ray Abruzzo, Matt Servitto, Dan Grimaldi, Jason Cerbone, Oksana Lada, John Bianco, Johnny Martino, John Fiore, Frank Santorelli, Garry Pastore, Artie Pasquale and more.
Amongst the reality TV stars confirmed are the cast from "Growing up Italian," Sal the Voice, rapper Justina Valentina, "Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano and Podcast host Premium Pete.
Fans who are unable to attend in person will be able to purchase merchandise through the Virtual Shop. There is also the opportunity to enter a raffle for a "Sopranos" Special Edition Signed Harley Davidson Motorcycle, with proceeds benefiting the Gary Balletto Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injuries.
Taral Hicks, who will be making an appearance at the Con, recently spoke with us about her role as Jane in "A Bronx Tale," which is celebrating its 28th anniversary, as well as what she's currently working on.
Q: It’s been 28 years since "A Bronx Tale" and the film remains loved. What is your fondest memory?
A: I loved working with and being guided by Chazz Palminteri as well as Robert DeNiro. Naturally working with Lillo Brancato.
Q: Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Con other than the fans?
A: I can’t wait to see Vivica Fox. Vivica and I worked together in "The Salon" and I am looking forward to reconnecting with her.
Q: There’s been a lot of talk about making room for Brown skin actress to get more leads. You were able to portray a love interest in a major film talk about what it means that we are finally taking more steps to correct this?
A: I am all here for my chocolate sisters to get some well overdue love. I am proud to have been given an opportunity to portray a lead. Representation matters.
Q: Share with us what you are currently working on?
A: I am working on a number of independent films, two of which will be coming out in 2021.
For more information on Mob Movie Con/Sopranos Con, go to MobMovieCon.com
You can keep up with Taral Hicks via her social, Instagram: @sheistaralhicksdawson Twitter: @taralhicks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.