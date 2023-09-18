Juvenile Escape

Flags flutter in the wind near an entrance to the Abraxas Academy on Monday in Morgantown. -Bill Uhrich/Reading Eagle via AP

MORGANTOWN — Nine teenagers who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania after overpowering staff and crawling under a fence were captured less than 12 hours later, state police said Monday.

“It probably was planned, but poorly planned,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm.

