Life has been upended over the last week by the arrival of coronavirus.

Locally, large events have been banned, schools closed and workplaces emptied as people are encouraged to isolate themselves to help contain the spread of the virus.

There’s plenty to be anxious about — but we’re all in it together, and Philly musician’s are here to help. Intentionally or not, they’ve been laying down tracks for decades that speak to our currently unfolding dystopia.

A reminder to eat healthy while in self-quarantine? Tierra Whack’s got you with “Fruit Salad.” Sad about keeping a 6-foot radius from friends while you’re hanging out? “So close, yet so far away,” crooned Temple-born duo Hall & Oates. Interrogating your significant other about who they’ve made contact with while out in South Philly? Jill Scott and Erykah Badu knew that feeling in the ’90s on the Roots’ classic tryst tune, “You Got Me.”

These nine tracks make for great handwashing timers, too — 20 seconds of soap and scrubbing, per CDC recommendations. We mapped out some relevant lyrics to guide you along. (May we suggest Boyz II Men “Water Runs Dry.”)

The War on Drugs – “Red Eyes”

Come and see

Where I witness everything

On my knees

Beat it down to get to my soul

Against my will

Anyone could tell us you’re coming

Baby don’t mind

Leave it on the line, leave it hanging on a rail

Tierra Whack – “Fruit Salad”

I did, I did, I did, (I eat all my vegetables)

I did, I did, I did, (lower my cholesterol)

I did, I did, I did, (that fast food just makes you slow)

I did, I did, I did, (lower my cholesterol)

I did, I did, I did, (I ate all my vegetables)

I did, I did, I did, (I just had to let you know)

Boyz II Men – “Water Runs Dry”

Let’s not wait till the water runs dry

We might watch our whole lives pass us by

Let’s not wait till the water runs dry

We’ll make the biggest mistake of our lives

Don’t do it, baby

Lil Uzi Vert – “Money Longer”

It do not matter

Turn to a savage, pocket got fatter, she call me daddy

Smoking that gas, gone off that xanny, she on the powder

Nowadays I am on, my haters got sadder

Money got longer, speaker got louder, car got faster

Turn to a savage, pocket got fatter, she call me daddy

Smoking that gas, gone off that xanny, she on the powder

Nowadays I am on, my haters got sadder

Money got longer, speaker got louder, car got faster

Hall & Oates – “So Close”

So close, yet so far away

So close, yet so far away

We believe in tomorrow, maybe more than today

We’re so close, so close, yet so far away

The Roots – “You Got Me”

If you were worried ’bout where

I been or who I saw or

What club I went to with my homies

Baby don’t worry you know that you got me

The Stylistics – “Betcha By Golly Wow”

Betcha by golly, wow

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for forever

And ever will my love for you keep growin’ strong

Keep growin’ strong

Freeway ft. Peedi Crakk – “Flipside”

We rip crowds, whole lot of volume and a little bit of bass

Is all it takes to make the place

Get wild, whole lot of style and a little bit of cake

Is all it takes to make her skate

Flip side (flip side) crack vials and a little bit of bass

Is all it takes to make the block

Get wild (Get wild) park keys and a little bit of cheese

That’s all it takes to make her leave

Patti Labelle – “If Only You Knew”

If only you knew

How much I do

Do love you

Oh, if only you knew

How much I do

Do love you

