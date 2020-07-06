ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment, has been painted at a Maryland park.

Nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

The artwork was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now, a youth organization that focuses on mural projects, news outlets reported.

Jeff Huntington, the founder of Future History Now, told WBAL-TV the artwork will help youth in Annapolis remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor, who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.

Louisville police said they shot in returning fire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he thought the officers were intruders.

The case sparked the city to ban the use of no-knock warrants. It also spurred demonstrations in Louisville and elsewhere in conjunction with other deaths of unarmed African Americans at the hands of police.

One officer involved in her shooting was fired last month.

A mural in remembrance of Taylor and others was unveiled in Louisville over the weekend, with her family members in attendance, news outlets reported.

The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member after McAtee fired his gun as law enforcement approached on a night of protests.

The mural also shows George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.