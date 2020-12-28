Police kill shooter who fired into crowd, killing 1 teen

A man firing into a crowd in Northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning hit two teenagers, killing one, before he was shot and killed by two police officers,

Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to the Port Richmond neighborhood about 12:30 a.m. Friday after a reported fight between neighbors.

Police said as the officers were trying to defuse the situation, other relatives spilled outside from their homes, and into the street. Police said the situation began to escalate, with people pushing and throwing punches at each other.

Police said a 43-year-old man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired into the crowd, hitting two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, in the neck. Both officers at the scene fired at the shooter, striking him several times.

All of the wounded were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where the suspect and the 15-year-old were pronounced dead. The 17-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect’s weapon, a 9MM Smith & Wesson, had been reported stolen in Virginia.

Strong winds and rain knock out power to thousands

A storm packing a mix of heavy rains and winds knocked out power to thousands of homes across the Northeast region Christmas morning.

Winds gusted more than 60 mph in some areas during the early morning hours.

PECO reported more than 8,000 customers without power in both Chester and Delaware counties with more than 6,000 without power in Montgomery County and 3,000 in Bucks County.

Farther west, the storm dumped almost 14 inches of snow in some areas of Ohio, with northwest Pennsylvania warned of more to come.

Washington’s crossing event goes online for 2020

WASHINGTON CROSSING — The annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning rowed on in this COVID-19-impacted year but via video online.

Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the “traditional, in-person manner” at Washington Crossing Historic Park, organizers said.

Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage to capture Trenton from the British.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Last year, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years. The event had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water levels.

