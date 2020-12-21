Mayor vetoes bill for more frequent rental inspections

WILMINGTON, Del. — A veto came down over a bill that would require officials to inspect every rental unit in the city before a tenant moves in or when a lease is renewed.

Mayor Mike Purzycki on Friday said conducting a nearly annual inspection of more than 18,000 rental units in Wilmington was “impractical” and misdirect attention and resources away from units that need the most improvement.

The bill was narrowly passed by the City Council this month, The Delaware News Journal reported. It’s proponents say it would ensure a rental unit’s cleanliness and safety for tenants.

Officials have long debated improvements for renters in Wilmington, but no changes have been made to the city’s housing code for four years, the newspaper said.

Kidnapping case upgraded with homicide charge

LANCASTER — A man charged previously with having kidnapped a young Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania last summer has now been charged with killing her.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced Monday that Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, was charged with criminal homicide in the case of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, who has been missing since June 21.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area, and no sign of her has been found since, Adams said. All of the evidence, including evidence developed since the suspect’s arrest, has led investigators to “the tragic and inescapable conclusion that Linda is deceased,” she said.

Adams vowed that efforts to find the victim’s body would continue “in order to try to provide some closure to her family who love her and miss her dearly.”

Trump supporter faces charges in Delaware County

A Delaware County man is facing charges of unlawful voting and perjury after prosecutors say he illegally voted on behalf of a long-dead family member in the Nov. 3 Election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference Monday that Bruce Bartman, 70, of Marple, voted in place of his dead mother. He also said Bartman registered his mother-in-law, who died in 2019, to vote but did not obtain an absentee ballot for her.

Prosecutors allege that Bartman used the driver’s license number for his mother, who died more than a decade ago, to register her to vote and to return a mail-in ballot in her name. He also is accused of attempting to obtain a ballot by using his mother-in-law’s Social Security number but the system returned a deceased record for the woman who had died in 2019.

Stollsteimer said Bartman had registered both women as Republicans and told investigators he had done so to help reelect Donald Trump.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

