NYC schools change course

with admissions policy

NEW YORK — New York City is changing its admission system for hundreds of middle and high schools, officials said Friday in announcing one of the most significant steps the nation’s largest school system has taken in years to address racial segregation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was suspending academic merit-based screening for its selective middle schools for at least a year, partly because the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled test, attendance and grading data that the schools have used to grant admission to top-performing elementary school kids.

It wouldn’t be fair for schools to rely on two-year-old data about children so young, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. Instead, a lottery would be used when schools have more applicants than available seats.

Carranza called the changes “a common-sense approach” to tackling two issues: the challenges arising from the pandemic and longstanding patterns of racial concentration that leave many schools less diverse than the student population as a whole.

13-year-old charged with

slaying of Pennsylvania man

BALTIMORE — A Pennsylvania man who traveled to Baltimore to buy drugs was shot and killed recently by a 13-year-old, police said Wednesday.

Chad Michael Jordan, 40, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot Dec. 11 after buying drugs, according to Baltimore police. Officials said the teenager has been charged with murder and other counts in the robbing and shooting Jordan and another man, who survived the attack.

Under Maryland law, a 13-year-old must be initially charged as a juvenile, unless the Baltimore State’s Attorney asks a judge for permission to move the case to adult court since it involves a potential life sentence, The Baltimore Sun reported.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

If convicted in juvenile court, a child must be released by the age of 21, the newspaper added.