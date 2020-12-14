N.J. senators advance recreational cannabis bill

TRENTON, N.J. — State lawmakers moved legislation to set up the recreational marijuana market in the new year one step forward on Monday.

The Democrat-led state Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the legislation to the floor later this week for a vote. The Democrat-led Assembly is also expected to advance the measure this week, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Murphy has said he and lawmakers have agreed on the measure, though he didn’t reveal details at the time.

The measure that advanced Monday promises to commit 70% of the 6.6.25% of the sales tax proceeds and all of the money raised from a new excise tax to communities disproportionately affected by arrests on marijuana charges.

Plan to expand banking for low-income families

WILMINGTON, Del. — More than three decades ago, a coalition of Wilmington activists took on big banks, winning agreements that the financial institutions would make more investments in poor communities.

Since then, the Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council has expanded from advocating for fair lending to becoming a financial coach, legal clinic and, through its credit union, the financial institution itself for low-income residents traditionally rejected or overlooked by the banks.

Longtime Executive Director Rashmi Rangan plans to put a $10,000 grant from A Community Thrives, a philanthropic program of the USA Today Network, toward a credit union program that would offer low-income members a modest line of credit to cover bills and expenses in the short term.

Pair of weekend shootings leaves 3 dead across city

Three men were killed in a pair of shootings in Philadelphia, including a triple shooting and an alleged attempted carjacking, authorities said.

An unidentified man believed to be in his early 20s was shot in the chest about 10:30 p.m. Saturday during an alleged robbery and carjacking in North Philadelphia, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital about 30 minutes later, police said.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot, with two dying after gunfire in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

A 33-year-old man shot in the torso and a half-dozen times in the legs was pronounced dead minutes later at Presbyterian Hospital, police said.

A 25-year-old man hit in the chest in the same shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital a few minutes later, police said. A 30-year-old woman also hit in the chest was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Several other people were wounded, one critically, in other shootings across the city, police said.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services