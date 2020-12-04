Temple settles federal claims over providing false data

Temple University will pay the U.S. Department of Education $700,000 to settle claims regarding years of falsified data submitted to U.S. News & World Report.

The department announced the settlement Friday, noting that Temple did not admit any wrongdoing or liability. The matter involves false reporting about the school’s online MBA program at the Fox School of Business that officials have said was done intentionally to boost the school’s rankings and revenues.

Temple issued a statement Friday said as a result, it established an internal verification unit and had made online and telephone hotlines available for whistle-blowers.

In January 2018, the business school reported inaccurate data had been submitted to the rankings organization. The university asked a law firm to review the data-reporting processes and the firm found the school reported inaccurate data to the publication for multiple years.

As a result, U.S. News & World Report removed the school’s ranking for 2018.

Governor issues universal mask mandate for Delaware

DOVER, Del. — Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delaware’s governor is issuing a stay-at-home advisory and implementing a universal mask mandate requiring people to wear cloth face coverings even in their homes if someone outside the immediate household is present.

Democratic Gov. John Carney on Thursday also recommended that schools temporarily cease in-person instruction of students from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8 and resume hybrid learning on Jan. 11. Winter sports competitions will be prohibited during that same period.

The mask mandate will require all Delawareans to wear cloth face coverings anytime they are indoors with anyone outside their immediate household. The state has had a public mask mandate since April 28.

