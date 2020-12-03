Police in 2 states seek man in attempted abductions

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are seeking a man who they believe attempted to abduct women on three ocassions in the last month.

Lower Merion Township police in Pennsylvania said the suspect pressed an object into a woman’s back at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex on Nov. 4 and said, “You know what this is?”

The woman was able to get away.

On Nov. 14 at the Plaza Grande Apartments in Cherry Hill, police believe the same suspect approached a woman in the garage and knocked her to the ground. Police say she screamed and the suspect ran off.

At the same apartment complex on Nov. 20, police said the suspect ordered a woman at gunpoint to go with him to the parking garage where he popped the trunk of a car and threatened to shoot her. The woman broke free and fled.

The women were not injured, police said.

Police believe the suspect is driving a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates.

Virus surge spurs closing of state Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — The Capitol complex in Harrisburg will close to the public until further notice because of a statewide surge in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.

The closure order takes effect Monday and will apply to all interior venues in the Capitol. Rallies, tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings will be canceled, the Department of General Services said.

The governor’s office and General Assembly will continue to operate, with access limited to employees and others with credentials, the agency said.

The Capitol is closing amid sharp increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and across the nation.

Pennsylvania is averaging 6,800 new virus cases a day, up 23% in two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Small earthquake rattles parts of Pennsylvania, N.J.

MILFORD, N.J. — A small earthquake was felt early Thursday in parts of northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.

Thursday’s earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, officials said. Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn’t cause any damage.

