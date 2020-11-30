Ex-foreign student admits to poisoning roommate

EASTON, Pa. — A former Lehigh University student on Monday admitted poisoning his roommate’s food and drink with a heavy metal substance.

Yukai Yang, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Under the terms of a plea agreement, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office will withdraw other charges in two separate cases against Yang.

Yang, a chemistry major from China, acknowledged he purchased thallium in March 2018 and began giving it to his roommate, Juwan Royal. Royal testified in an earlier court hearing that he suffered weight loss, headaches and nausea.

Royal, who is Black, was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning in April 2018. Thallium is odorless and tasteless, and can be fatal in humans. The soft metal is used internationally in electronics manufacturing and for other purposes. It once was used in rat poison in the U.S, but has been banned for that use since the 1970s.

The motive is not known. Months earlier, Yang was charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly damaging his roommate’s TV and writing a racial epithet on his belongings.

Yang faces from six to 20 years in state prison at sentencing on Jan. 21.

Customer kills gunman during restaurant holdup

A customer shot and killed an armed man during an attempted robbery at a restaurant, police said.

The 53-year-old suspect entered the Wingstop eatery on Cottman Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, brandished a gun and demanded money from the employees. The suspect pointed his weapon at a 27-year-old customer who had walked into the restaurant, according to police

The customer, who had a valid permit to carry a gun, shot the suspect in the neck. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The customer, who was also a victim because he had the gun pointed at him, remained on scene, did cooperate with police, “ Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The unidentified customer was taken in for questioning and police recovered both weapons.

Biden injuries foot while playing with family dog

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with Major, one of two family dogs.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, his office said.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture,” but a CT scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement. “It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” he said.

At age 78, Biden will become the oldest president when he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20.

