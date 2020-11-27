Four-vehicle crash on I-95 leaves 2 dead in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. — Law enforcement authorities in Delaware say two people died in a crash involving four vehicles on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Newark.

The Delaware State Police in a news release Thursday said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man traveling north lost control of his vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and came to a stop on the left lane. Another man pulled over on the shoulder to check on the driver but was struck by a vehicle that veered to avoid hitting the disabled car.

The man landed on a southbound lane, where another vehicle hit him and continued to travel out of control until it hit the back of a car driven by a woman. Her then hit a concrete barrier.

The 29-year-old man from North East, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old woman driver from Delmar, Delaware, died at a hospital from her injuries. Police did not immediately release their names.

N.J. top court to review suit over police disciplinary files

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court will decide if state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years.

The decision came in an order issued Wednesday by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. It comes a few weeks after a state appellate court unanimously ruled that Grewal has the authority to release the files, rejecting arguments made by police and troopers unions seeking to block the releases.

A date for oral arguments before the top court has not been scheduled.

Grewal’s directives issued in June requires law enforcement agencies across the state to begin publicly identifying officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation. Police and troopers unions sued, saying the files constitute personnel records that are exempt from the state’s open records laws.

