Delaware waives entry fees at parks for Black Friday

DOVER, Del. — State officials are inviting residents to get outside on Friday as an alternative to going shopping.

Officials are waiving state park and Brandywine Zoo entry fees on Black Friday as part of the nationwide #OptOutside movement.

State parks will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, with the exception of Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season.

The Brandywine Zoo and its new Madagascar Exhibit featuring rare lemurs and radiated tortoises will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required by calling and members can reserve time at the zoo online.

Visitors who are kindergarten age or older must bring face coverings with them to enter a park and wear them when they cannot maintain social distancing from other visitors.

Pennsylvania judge halts to further vote certification

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the order from Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, could hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state’s 20 electors. McCullough scheduled a hearing for Friday.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others filed suit Saturday to challenge approximately 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. They said the GOP-controlled state Legislature had failed to follow proper procedure when they voted last year to expand mail-in voting.

The state Supreme Court has twice this month overturned Commonwealth Court decisions involving Republican election challenges.

N.Y. weighs permanently expanding vote-by-mail

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York may permanently expand voting by mail — something it tried on a wide scale for the first time this year — while also trying to reform its molasses-slow and opaque process for counting absentee ballots.

A proposed constitutional amendment would do away with the rule limiting absentee voting to people who are ill, have a physical disability or will be out of town on Election Day. The proposal cleared one round of legislative approval in 2019. If the amendment passes, it will be up to lawmakers to craft legislation.

Historically, New York has only allowed a small slice of the public to vote by mail. But this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed anyone with a valid registration to vote absentee, rather than risk virus exposure at a polling site. As a result, nearly 2 million people cast absentee ballots — more than 20% of total votes cast.

