Lawmakers pass $11 billion package in lame-duck session

HARRISBURG — An $11 billion no-new-taxes spending package won passage in a lame-duck Friday night session, as lawmakers sought to plug a multibillion-dollar deficit brought on by the pandemic and carry state government operations through the rest of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers voted as they rushed to wrap up their two-year session. A coronavirus outbreak in the House of Representatives caused hours of delay Friday before the main spending bill passed the chamber, 104-97, and the Senate, 31-18.

Gov. Tom Wolf will sign it, his office said.

All told, the package approved Friday authorizes roughly $11 billion in new spending, bringing the current year’s operating budget to $36.5 billion, about 4% above previous fiscal spending.

Public schools, universities as well as many programs and state agencies will have to get by without an increase in funding. For example, the state Department of Transportation warned that it might have to stop hundreds of construction projects on Dec. 1 after lawmakers rejected its proposal to borrow against highway funds.

15 reputed mobsters in Philly, Jersey face charges

Fifteen alleged members and associates of the South Philadelphia and southern New Jersey organized crime family face federal racketeering and related charges.

According to a superseding indictment unsealed Monday, the defendants engaged in racketeering conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking, extortion and drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors allege the crime family sought to use its “reputation and influence to exercise control over criminal rackets, like bookmaking and loansharking, in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey, particularly Atlantic City.”

“The Philadelphia mob isn’t what it used to be, and thank God for that,” U.S. Attorney McSwain said in a statement. “But it is still a problem and is still allegedly committing serious federal crimes.”

Atlantic City casino earnings fall 37% amid pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s casinos saw their collective profits fall by more than 37% in the third quarter of this year as they reopened with capacity limits and costly measures designed to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

In figures released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, each of the nine casinos still reported a gross operating profit. But for eight of them, that profit was less than it was in the third quarter of last year, when there was no pandemic and casinos were operating at full tcapacity.

The casinos collectively earned $150.5 million during July, August and September, down from $239.6 million a year ago. Only one casino, the Ocean Casino Resort, increased its operating profit in the third quarter, from $10.2 million last year to $24.4 million this year.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services