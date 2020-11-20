N.J. law tied to killing protects information about judges

TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge whose son was slain at their home by an attorney who had stalked her invoked his memory Friday at the signing of a New Jersey law aimed at protecting judges’ personal information from being publicly accessible.

“With today’s bill signing, I believe, symbolically, Daniel is doing what he did for his father and I — he is protecting the lives of countless judicial officers,” U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said as she choked back tears.

Daniel Anderl, 30, was shot on July 19 when he answered the door at the family’s home by Roy Den Hollander, a self-described “anti-feminist lawyer” who had a case before Salas involving a woman who wanted to register for the men-only military draft. Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot the next day.

Daniel’s Law, signed Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy, imposes penalties on anyone who publishes personal identifying information such as home addresses or phone numbers for active and former federal, state, county and municipal judges and their family members. It also covers prosecutors and law enforcement officers.

Posting home addresses or unlisted phone numbers online could be punished by up to five years in prison depending on the circumstances.

Voting session canceled amid cannabis bill impasse

TRENTON, N.J. — The state Assembly voting session scheduled for Monday and was to include a measure setting up the new recreational marijuana market has been canceled, Speaker Craig Coughlin said Friday.

Coughlin, a Democrat, said it was clear the legislation wouldn’t get final approval because of differences between his chamber’s bill and one in the Democrat-led Senate, which also canceled its Monday session.

Lawmakers had aimed to fast-track the legislation after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older in the Nov. 3 election.