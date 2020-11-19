U of Penn vows $100M to fix school building hazards

The University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will contribute $100 million to the School District of Philadelphia over the next decade to deal with environmental hazards such as asbestos and lead in school buildings.

Officials said the annual $10 million during that period represents that largest private contribution to the school district’s history. They said the school district had since 2018 fully stabilized lead paint in 54 elementary schools, completed work to certify an additional 25 schools as lead-safe and invested more than $23 million to complete asbestos-related projects.

President Jerry Jordan of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which represents about 11,000 public school employees, called it “an extraordinary day for our schoolchildren and educators.”

Hundreds of nurses strike at Philadelphia-area hospital

LANGHORNE — Hundreds of nurses have gone on strike at a suburban Philadelphia hospital, citing low staffing levels amid rising coronavirus cases.

The walkout that began at 7 a.m. Tuesday involves the 700-plus registered nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne and their allies in the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, the union they joined last fall.

The nurses said the main issue is low staffing due to low wages, and they fear the situation will only grow more dire as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise this winter.

Trinity Health, the Catholic health system that owns St. Mary, said in a statement that it will hire “qualified, professional agency nurses” during the strike so that the hospital can remain open.

Bally’s builds empire in buying sports betting tech firm

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Bally’s Corp. has purchased a sports betting technology company for $125 million and has finalized the purchase of a casino in Atlantic City.

The transactions, both announced Wednesday night, give the Rhode Island company formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings a solid place in the sports betting and physical casino markets as it rapidly expands across the U.S.

Bally’s bought Bet.Works, a sports betting platform provider to operators in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana and Colorado. It also finalized the purchase of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City from Caesars Entertainment and a related entity, VICI Properties, for $25 million.

Over the past two years, Bally’s has been on a buying spree with the goal of transforming from a small regional casino company to a national player in the gambling industry. It will have 14 casinos in 10 states once all pending transactions are completed.

