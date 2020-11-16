U.S. appeals court weighs law on supervised injection sites

A federal appeals court became the latest panel to wrestle with the nation’s opioid epidemic as judges reviewed a long-debated plan Monday to open a medically supervised injection site in Philadelphia.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, an appointee of President Donald Trump, opposes the idea and hopes to overturn the approval of a federal judge who heard the case last year.

Safehouse, a nonprofit group, had announced plans to open a site in South Philadelphia in February, but the opening was thwarted by neighborhood opposition and shutdowns linked to the coronavirus pandemic. McSwain meanwhile pursued the appeal.

McSwain argued in court again Monday that the proposal violates a 1980s-era drug law known as the “crackhouse statute,” which makes it illegal to own or operate a property for the purpose of making, using or distributing drugs. Safehouse founders say their mission is anything but that.

“There will be cynical people out there who will try to proclaim that (our) purpose was to promote drug use,” Safehouse lawyer Ilana Eisenstein told the three-judge panel. “Safehouse’s purpose is … to provide life-saving care for people suffering from addiction.”

The three-judge panel did not indicate when it would rule, but the case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court unless the Justice Department under President-elect Joe Biden decides not to challenge the case.

Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.

PNC buying U.S. subsidiary of Spain bank for $11.6B

NEW YORK — PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it was buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the South and Southwest of the country.

“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, CEO at PNC.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.

Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services