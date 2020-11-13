N.J. sets national sport bet record for 3rd month at $803M

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s red-hot sports betting market set the national record for the highest amount wagered on sports for the third month in a row in October with over $803 million plunked down by gamblers.

Figures released Friday by the state Division of Gambling Enforcement show that Atlantic City’s casinos and the three horse tracks that offer sports betting collectively took in $803,096,172.

That broke the state’s previous monthly records of $667.9 million in August and $748.5 million in September. The record before that for the total amount bet, or “handle,” was $614 million, set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.

Total gambling revenue at the casinos and tracks was up 15% in October to $338 million.

The Ocean Casino Resort posted the biggest monthly gain, up 37% to $29.1 million compared to Oct. 2019 figures. Hard Rock was up 25.6%, $35.4 million; Golden Nugget was up 21.2%, to $38.6 million; Borgata was up 10.5%, to $67.5 million; and Tropicana was up 3.5%, to $27.2 million.

Harrah’s posted the biggest decline compared to Oct. 2019, down 19.5% to $19.4 million. Bally’s was down 17.1%, to $11.4 million; Caesars was down 12.5%, to $19 million; and Resorts was down 7%, to $11.5 million.

Internet gambling revenue more than doubled in October, to $93.4 million, as some gamblers continued to feel more comfortable betting online than in a casino during the pandemic.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services