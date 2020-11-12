Pregnant woman shot in doorway; doctors save baby

A woman who was nine months pregnant was in critical condition after she was shot, but doctors managed to save her baby, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the city’s Kensington section.

Family members told police the 39-year-old woman was standing in the front doorway when a gunshot rang out in the city’;s Kensington section. She sustained a single gunshot wound to her abdomen and She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where an emergency caesarean section was performed and the baby survived, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers were reviewing surveillance video.

N.J. governor enacts ban on single-use plastic, paper bagsTRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation prohibiting single-use plastic and paper bags and plastic foam containers.

The ban, which takes effect in May 2022, prohibits the type of bags used at stores and those used for takeout orders from restaurants. The ban doesn’t apply to reusable bags, defined in the measure as those made out of polypropylene — like the large blue bags Ikea has — or nylon, cloth, hemp and other washable fabrics. Bags with stitched handles are also exempt under the measure.

New Jersey joins eight states in banning plastic bags, with lawmakers saying it’s the first state with a paper bag ban.

The prohibition stems from environmental concerns, with the Murphy citing in a statement the “millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers, and oceans.”

Some products are exempt from the ban until 2024, including long-handled polystyrene spoons, cups of two ounces or less, meat and fish trays, any food product pre-packaged by a manufacturer, and any other foam food service item deemed necessary by state regulators. Single-use plastic straws will be available only upon request starting November 2021.

Colombian-born journalist becomes top editor at InquirerVeteran journalist Gabriel Escobar, who has been second in command of The Philadelphia Inquirer since 2017, has been named the top editor of the newspaper, it reported Wednesday.

As senior vice president and editor, the former foreign correspondent will lead the staff of about 210 reporters, photojournalists, editors, designers and producers, the Inquirer reported. The Colombian-born Escobar will be one of the highest-ranking Latinos at a U.S. news organization.

Escobar takes over the position left vacant by the resignation in June of former executive editor Stan Wischnowski after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to businesses amid protests against racial injustice.

Wischnowski was named executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in September.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services