Maryland county settles suit over bias in police hiring

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit that accused the county’s police force of discriminatory hiring practices against Black applicants.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the deal Wednesday, saying in a statement that the agreement “will help hold Baltimore County accountable” as the force works to increase diversity.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2019, claimed the county’s use of the pass/fail written exams led to hiring fewer black applicants as entry-level police officers and police cadets than it would have had if it used a “non-discriminatory screening device.” County use of the test ended in 2019.

Under the settlement, the county has to provide $2 million in back pay to eligible claimants and make 20 priority hires for Black applicants who previously took and failed the written exams, according to the news release.

Delaware man sentenced for nationwide ‘swatting’ calls

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for making a series of “swatting” calls to police departments and emergency dispatchers across the country, a U.S. attorney said.

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware, said in a news release that Rodney Phipps, 30, of Georgetown was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in January to five counts of making interstate threats and one count of making a false threat involving explosives in relation to a string of swatting phone calls.

According to court documents, from August 2015 to August 2017, Phipps placed swatting calls from Delaware to police departments and emergency dispatch centers in New Jersey, Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia. The calls included false reports that murder, shooting incidents, arson, and a hostage situation had taken place or would take place, the documents said.

Jersey Shore town rejects proposal to build boardwalk

MARGATE, N.J. — Voters in Margate, a well-to-do seaside community near Atlantic City, overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to build a boardwalk along its beachfront.

In incomplete tallies released by the Atlantic County Clerk’s office, a non-binding referendum on whether Margate should study the feasibility of building a boardwalk was rejected this week by a ratio of more than 2:1.

The Margate Boardwalk Committee proposed a 1.5-mile boardwalk connecting Margate with Ventnor to the north and Longport to the south. The $24 million project would have cost the average taxpayer between $110 and $190 a year in additional taxes, according to the group.

