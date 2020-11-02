PGW aims to aid customers before end of moratorium

Philadelphia Gas Works plans to contact nearly 50,000 customers who are behind on their natural gas bills in order for them to sign up for one of its payment assistance programs.

The assistance will allow delinquent account holders to either make payment arrangements or notify PGW of household income to determine if they are eligible for protection from further action.

The state Public Utilities Commission plans to lift its service termination moratorium on Nov. 9, thus utilities are required to notify at-risk customers of available programs.

Customers facing financial challenges are urged to contact PGW immediately at (215) 235-1000 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to explore their options for maintaining service.

Convenience store cash machine blast investigated

Police were called to an explosion at a cash machine at a closed convenience store in northeast Philadelphia, the latest in a rash of such blasts amid civil unrest in the city over the past week.

WPVI reports that the blast was reported at the automated teller machine inside a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The store had been boarded up after widespread robberies amid unrest following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by police officers.

Police told the station that the suspect broke into the store through a rear door, and an explosive device was placed under the ATM and ignited. But, police said, the money in the ATM had already been stolen earlier in the week.

Authorities said 1,000 people broke into stores to steal merchandise last week, 50 police were injured and 22 attempts were made to steal ATM machines, often through the use of low-grade explosives. On Thursday, two men were charged after state prosecutors said explosives and tools commonly used to break into ATMs were found in a van.

Gust tips lift in electric line, killing 2 in Delaware

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Two men installing an antenna on a water tower in Delaware were killed Monday when a strong wind tipped over the lift that was holding them, authorities said.

State police said the men were installing an antenna on a water tower in Bethany Beach when a strong wind caused the lift holding them about 120 feet in the air to tip over. The lift became tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Puerto Rico, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities withheld their names pending notification of family members.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services