Maryland man found guilty in 2017 workplace slayings

BEL AIR, Md. — A Maryland man who showed up for work at a countertop company three years ago and shot five of his co-workers, killing three, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

The Harford County jury of nine women and three men took about three and a half hours Wednesday to reach the verdict in the trial of Radee Labeeb Prince, The Baltimore Sun reported. The case was turned over to the jury on Tuesday.

Prince also was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence and one count of possessing a regulated firearm after being disqualified from owning one.

Police said Prince went to work at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, on Oct. 18, 2017. After shooting five co-workers, he drove to a used car lot about 55 miles away in Wilmington, Delaware, and opened fire on a man with whom he had “beefs” in the past, wounding him. Prince was later apprehended in Delaware, police said.

COVID hot spot restrictions in N.Y. upheld again in court

ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal judge in upstate New York on Friday upheld the state’s restrictions on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany followed two other similar rulings earlier in October that also refused to block Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on areas in the state that are deemed COVID-19 hot spots.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services

The rules limit indoor prayer services to 10 people in areas where the virus is spreading fastest. In other areas within hot spots, indoor religious services are capped at 25 people.

In his decision denying a temporary restraining order against the rules, Sharpe said, “the court is satisfied that the initiative was guided by science and data.”