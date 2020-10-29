Several linked to low-grade explosives inside van probed

Police and federal agents said they found a van containing low-grade explosives as the city tries to stem the widespread unrest that followed the fatal police shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday.

Rob Cucinotta, spokesman at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the explosives and incendiary devices were found Wednesday night when the city imposed an overnight curfew.

Cucinotta said several people associated with the van found downtown were being investigated. He declined to say if they were in custody.

The finding follows two days of unrest sparked by the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. Police said he was shot outside his home after ignoring orders to drop a knife.

Increasing virus cases find 3-state travel ban in Catch 22HARTFORD, Conn. — With coronavirus rates rising across the country, more states have qualified for the travel restrictions imposed by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, raising questions about the usefulness of those rules.

Only seven states now have rates low enough to avoid the states’ 14-day quarantine mandate, with Connecticut and New Jersey recently qualified for their own restrictions — crossing the threshold of 10 new daily cases per 100,000 residents last week — due to the rise in cases in those jurisdictions.

Public health officials say the restrictions continue to help limit the spread of the virus, but enforcement has been uneven, with the three states all relying on the honor system for travelers to self-isolate and complete forms.

The three states have agreed to not enforce their rules against one another. Each also has carved out exemptions for neighboring states, citing economic and social ties in allowing commute across state lines.

New York is keeping Pennsylvania and Massachusetts off its list. Connecticut has exempted Rhode Island, but not Massachusetts or Pennsylvania. New Jersey is exempting Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Box-making firm gets $3.1M state grant to build plantDOVER, Del. — The state has approved a $3.1 million taxpayer grant for a cardboard box company that plans to build manufacturing plant in Dover.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that the Texas-based company plans to hire 159 workers. U.S. Corrugated plans to build an $80 million plant at a 37-acre site, expecting to break ground in November with the goal of opening the facility by mid-2021.

The grant for the project was approved by the Delaware Council on Development Finance. It includes $450,000 tied to job creation and up to $2.73 million for capital expenditures.

—Compiled From Tribume Wire Services