3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Southwest Philly

A 3-year-old boy shot and wounded in Philadelphia is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said.

But it’s still not known what sparked the shooting, which occurred inside a building in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood about 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

The boy was shot once in the right hand and once in the arm, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital and remained there Saturday in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

N.J. governor renews public health emergency for virus

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy has once again signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The extension was announced Saturday as the state’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from around 770 cases on Oct. 9 to almost 1,090 cases on Oct. 23. The overall total of cases in New Jersey is more than 227,000.

On Friday, 874 people were hospitalized, the highest daily number since mid-July. Overall, more than 16,000 people have died of the virus in New Jersey.

Public health emergencies expire every 30 days unless renewed. The first executive order declaring an emergency in the state was signed March 9.

The latest extension will not reverse any of the gradual reopening steps the state has taken.

Crews continue oil spill cleanup on Delaware shores

DOVER, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say they’re continuing to cleanup after an oil spill along the state’s coast.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a statement on Sunday that more than 100 people were involved in the response.

The state said that small globs of oil and oily debris have been found scattered on the Delaware Bay Beaches as well as beaches along the Atlantic coast and on the north side of Indian River Inlet.

Officials said last week that the source of the spill has not been determined. The oil was described as “heavy fuel oil” likely leaking from an operating vessel, not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.

As of last week, crews had removed an estimated 21 tons of oily sand and debris from coastal areas. State environmental officials have said the oil spill came ashore early last week at Broadkill Beach and has been spread by tidal action.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services