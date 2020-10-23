Post revelations spur union to rescind endorsement

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced late last week the withdrawal of its endorsement of state House candidate Mike Doyle Jr. in response to his racist and anti-Semitic social media posts.

At its Facebook site, the union called the posts by the Democratic hopeful for the 170th Legislative District “reprehensible” after Philadelphia Republican City Committee’s Facebook post revealed Doyle’s actions.

New information also emerged about Doyle calling the very people he wants to represent, “the most racist” in Philadelphia, the PFT noted in its news release.

“In light of this reprehensible information, we will be rescinding our endorsement,” said the union, which represents more than 11,000 employees in the School District of Philadelphia.

Doyle faces Republican Martina White in the Nov. 3 election.

City housing official charged over melee before meeting

WILMINGTON, Del. — A meeting designed for some public housing residents to lodge complaints about living conditions ended abruptly after a physical altercation that led to a charge against a city official.

Andrew Johnson, director of development at the Wilmington Housing Authority, was charged with one count of offensive touching, according to police. Johnson said on Friday that he would be exonerated of wrongdoing, citing the video of the events.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services

The melee happened as some tenants at the Park View Apartments, a 14-floor, 200-unit building in Wilmington, were scheduled Thursday to hold a private meeting with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and others, according to news outlets.

The head of the housing authority, which operates the apartments, had announced it was a not resident-wide meeting. Tensions grew as local activist Jeff Day waved to someone inside and tried to gain entry to the meeting. Soon came pushing, shoving and punches, which led police to step in.