Ex-editor who won Pulitzer at Daily News set to retire

Michael Days, vice president for diversity and inclusion at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, has announced he will retire at year’s end.

Days arrived at The Daily News in 1986 and then spent the next 25 years at the tabloid, moving up the ranks from reporter to business editor to managing editor to editor. He led the Daily News for 10 years over two stints, and it was under his tenure that the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism.

Days was the last editor of the Daily News before it merged with The Inquirer and Philly.com to create a unified newsroom. He was also the Inquirer’s managing editor in 2011 and 2012.

Days has been in his present executive position since 2018, two years after owner The Lenfest Institute created The Philadelphia Foundation to run the media operation.

Ex-transit officer charged with hitting, injuring protestersA former transit police sergeant accused of hitting two protesters with his baton became the third Philadelphia officer to be charged with assault and related offenses stemming from demonstrations against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Matthew Sinkiewicz, who has been fired from the SEPTA police, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and other counts related to a May 30 confrontation near a statue of the late Mayor Frank Rizzo.

Sinkiewicz struck two protesters multiple times with his baton “without provocation,” causing lacerations and other injuries that required hospital treatment, Jane Roh, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said in a news release.

Sinkiewicz was placed on leave shortly afterward and was fired in July following an internal investigation, SEPTA police officials said.

He is the third law enforcement officer to be charged with assault and related offenses over altercations or actions involving protesters: Two city police officers were fired and charged after confrontations caught on video.

N.J. Supreme Court dismisses minor juvenile warrantsTRENTON, N.J. — The state’s Supreme Court has cleaned the slate for some juveniles who were facing warrants and fines from more than five years ago under a plan “to ensure equal justice in the courts.”

The court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of up to 1,400 failure-to-appear warrants that are more than five years old for nonviolent minor offenses and enabled county prosecutors to determine whether to proceed with underlying complaints.

The court also vacated more than $140,000 in discretionary juveniles fines that were imposed before July 1 on 592 juveniles.

